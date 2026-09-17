Samsung has officially started rolling out the Android 17-based One UI 9 update to compatible Galaxy devices. The latest version of the software, first introduced with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series and Galaxy Z Flip 8 in July, is now now makes it way to the Galaxy S26 lineup. The rollout comes after months of beta testing. It is likely to expand to other previous Galaxy smartphones and tablets in the coming weeks. It includes new privacy features, camera functionalities and Galaxy AI tools.

Samsung Begins Rollout of One UI 9

In a newsroom post on Wednesday, Samsung has announced the rollout of the stable One UI 9 update. The stable update is confirmed to be available for the Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Samsung says the new custom skin based on Android 17 with new Galaxy AI features and privacy settings will gradually roll out to other Galaxy devices.

One UI 9 introduces new features across Galaxy smartphones. It includes a Privacy Alerts feature that uses on-device AI to identify potential privacy risks, including unnecessary attempts to access permissions.

Devices Expected to Get One UI 9

The company has not revealed the rollout schedule, but Samsung's footnote on the Privacy Alerts feature includes a partial list of Galaxy devices which are expected to receive the Android 17-based update.

The list includes: Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Flip 7, Galaxy Fold 6, Galaxy Flip 6, Galaxy Fold 5, Galaxy Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S11, Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, and Galaxy Tab S9.

The list is not the complete set of devices that will receive One UI 9. The Galaxy S26+ is not mentioned in the list despite being part of the current Galaxy S26 series.

The update includes a Security Brief that shows alerts for malware, apps from unknown sources and unnecessary permissions in Now Brief. The update brings Scam Detection to additional countries and languages.

One UI 9 introduces the My FanCam feature, which can automatically track a selected subject and adjust the framing while recording video. It also includes Generative and Editable Cards to Now Brief. The update also adds warranty and care information directly within the Settings menu.

Samsung has also expanded the Galaxy AI toolkit in One UI 9, with features including Now Nudge, Creative Studio, Interpreter, Document Scan and Voice Recorder enhancements. One UI 9 also brings Security Brief, Privacy Alerts and Scam Detection tools.

One UI 9 debuted on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8.