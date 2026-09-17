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Samsung One UI 9 Rollout Starts for Galaxy S26 Series: Check Eligible Galaxy Devices, New Features

One UI 9 includes a Privacy Alerts feature that uses on-device AI to identify potential privacy risks, including unnecessary attempts to access permissions.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 September 2026 11:47 IST
Samsung One UI 9 Rollout Starts for Galaxy S26 Series: Check Eligible Galaxy Devices, New Features

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung One UI 9 is based on Android 17

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Highlights
  • Stable rollout of One UI 9 has started for the Galaxy S26 series
  • My FanCam automatically tracks a selected person in a recorded video
  • Many Galaxy devices are expected to receive the update
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Samsung has officially started rolling out the Android 17-based One UI 9 update to compatible Galaxy devices. The latest version of the software, first introduced with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series and Galaxy Z Flip 8 in July, is now now makes it way to the Galaxy S26 lineup. The rollout comes after months of beta testing. It is likely to expand to other previous Galaxy smartphones and tablets in the coming weeks. It includes new privacy features, camera functionalities and Galaxy AI tools.

Samsung Begins Rollout of One UI 9

In a newsroom post on Wednesday, Samsung has announced the rollout of the stable One UI 9 update. The stable update is confirmed to be available for the Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Samsung says the new custom skin based on Android 17 with new Galaxy AI features and privacy settings will gradually roll out to other Galaxy devices.

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One UI 9 introduces new features across Galaxy smartphones. It includes a Privacy Alerts feature that uses on-device AI to identify potential privacy risks, including unnecessary attempts to access permissions.

Devices Expected to Get One UI 9

The company has not revealed the rollout schedule, but Samsung's footnote on the Privacy Alerts feature includes a partial list of Galaxy devices which are expected to receive the Android 17-based update.

The list includes: Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Flip 7, Galaxy Fold 6, Galaxy Flip 6, Galaxy Fold 5, Galaxy Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S11, Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, and Galaxy Tab S9.

The list is not the complete set of devices that will receive One UI 9. The Galaxy S26+ is not mentioned in the list despite being part of the current Galaxy S26 series.

The update includes a Security Brief that shows alerts for malware, apps from unknown sources and unnecessary permissions in Now Brief. The update brings Scam Detection to additional countries and languages.

One UI 9 introduces the My FanCam feature, which can automatically track a selected subject and adjust the framing while recording video. It also includes Generative and Editable Cards to Now Brief. The update also adds warranty and care information directly within the Settings menu.

Samsung has also expanded the Galaxy AI toolkit in One UI 9, with features including Now Nudge, Creative Studio, Interpreter, Document Scan and Voice Recorder enhancements. One UI 9 also brings Security Brief, Privacy Alerts and Scam Detection tools.

One UI 9 debuted on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8.

Samsung Galaxy S26+

Samsung Galaxy S26+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Consistent flagship-level performance
  • Premium build quality with slim, balanced design
  • Clean UI and Long-term software support
  • Good middle-ground option for users wanting size without Ultra bulk
  • Bad
  • Minimal upgrades over the previous generation
  • Same camera hardware reused yet again
  • Charging speeds still lag behind competitors
  • Price increase hurts overall value
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2600
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung Galaxy S26

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined, well-built design
  • Compact and great for one-handed use
  • Fast performance with the new 2nm chipset
  • Clean One UI experience, long software support
  • Bad
  • Minimal upgrades over previous generations
  • Same camera hardware reused again
  • Low PWM dimming and still an 8-bit screen
  • Price hike makes value harder to justify
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2600
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung, One UI 9, Samsung Galaxy S26
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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