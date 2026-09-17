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Helldivers 2, Horizon Forbidden West Delisted From Steam in UK, Sony Says Working to Fix Issue

Helldivers 2 and Horizon Forbidden West are no longer available on Steam in the UK.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 September 2026 12:01 IST
Helldivers 2, Horizon Forbidden West Delisted From Steam in UK, Sony Says Working to Fix Issue

Photo Credit: Sony/ Arrowhead Game Studios

Helldivers 2 released on PC and PS5 in 2024

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Highlights
  • It's unclear why the Sony games have been delisted from Steam
  • Sony is working with Valve to fix the issue
  • Horizon Forbidden West was released on PC in 2024
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PC versions of some Sony-published games, including popular co-op shooter Helldivers 2, have been delisted from Steam in the UK. Some Steam users in the country spotted certain PlayStation titles removed from the storefront on Thursday. Sony has acknowledged the issue and said it is working to reinstate delisted titles on Steam.

The affected games include Helldivers 2 and Sony's first-party action-adventure title Horizon Forbidden West. Both games have been removed from Steam in Great Britain, United Kingdom, and Isle of Man, as spotted by a Reddit user.

The two games are unavailable to purchase on Steam in the UK, but users who already own the titles can install and play them from their game libraries.

Sony Working to Fix Issue

Sony has addressed the issue in a statement shared with VGC.

“We are aware of an issue affecting the availability of select titles on Steam in the UK,” a company spokesperson told the publication. “We are working with Valve to address the issue. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

It's unclear what caused the two games to be delisted from Steam in those regions. Helldivers 2 and Horizon Forbidden West are available on Steam outside the UK.

Helldivers 2, developed by Arrowhead Game Studios and published by Sony, is one of PlayStation's biggest live service hits. The multiplayer title launched on PS5 and PC in 2024 and was ported to Xbox Series S/X in 2025. The shooter has reportedly sold over 20 million copies on all platforms.

It remains a popular multiplayer title on Steam with an all-time peak of 458,709 concurrent players. Helldivers 2 maintains a healthy player count on PC over two years after its release.

Horizon Forbidden West launched on PS4 and PS5 in 2022 before getting a PC port in 2024. On Steam, the game's all-time peak concurrent player count sits at just over 40,000.

Sony has released PC ports of several of its first-party games, including The Last of Us, God of War, and Marvel's Spider-Man. The PlayStation parent, however, is reportedly ending PC support and moving back to console exclusive titles.

Earlier this year, PlayStation studio business CEO Hermen Hulst reportedly told staff in a town hall meeting that Sony's first-party narrative single-player titles would go back to being PlayStation exclusives. Games like Ghost of Yotei, Saros, and the recently released Marvel's Wolverine will reportedly remain PS5 exclusives.

Sony, however, still intends to release live service games on PC.

Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Fun and engaging gameplay
  • Tongue-in-cheek tone
  • Explosive weapons
  • Simple, effective mission structure
  • Diverse environments
  • Fair pricing
  • Bad
  • Server issues
  • Jumping into online matches can take time
  • Needs more diverse missions
Read detailed Playstation Helldivers 2 review
Genre Shoot 'em up
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 18+
Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Looks and runs great on PS5
  • Score is splendid
  • Machines intricately designed
  • ?Machine strike? is fun
  • New navigational tools
  • Valor Surge is helpful
  • Eases you into the game
  • Bad
  • World feels artificial and manufactured
  • Poorly-designed padding
  • Pushes you to grind
  • Story undercut thematically
  • Thorny cultural appropriation with clothing
  • Not all stealth hits are one-hit KO
  • Deceitful PS5 pricing, given free upgrade
Read detailed Sony Horizon Forbidden West review
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
Series Horizon
PEGI Rating 16+
Comments

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Further reading: Steam, Sony, Horizon Forbidden West, Helldivers 2, PlayStation, PC
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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