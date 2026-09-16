ViewSonic has unveiled its Google TV Series in India and introduced a range of new professional display and projection solutions at InfoComm India 2026. The Google TV lineup is said to be aimed at commercial and business spaces, while the Pro AV range includes Direct View LED displays, interactive displays, professional monitors and a short-throw laser projector. The company is also showcasing open-frame and commercial display solutions for applications across smart cities, workplaces, retail, hospitality and other large venues.

ViewSonic Google TV Series Price in India, Availability

ViewSonic has not revealed pricing for the Google TV Series or the Pro AV products in India. The Google TV lineup comes in 32-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, while availability details for the range are yet to be announced. The company has asked customers and partners to contact ViewSonic India for pricing and commercial details.

ViewSonic Google TV Series, Pro AV Features and Specifications

The ViewSonic Google TV Series runs Google TV Ref+ 5.0 on Android 14 and comes in 32-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch sizes. The TVs support business applications, cloud content, streaming, Chromecast, HDR, Dolby Audio and Google Assistant.

ViewSonic has introduced the LDC027-182 and LDC027G-091C Direct View LED displays in the country as well. The LDC027-182 supports large-format visualisation for dashboards, surveillance feeds, maps and operational data. The LDC027G-091C uses Flip Chip COB technology and has a 0.94mm pixel pitch, up to 600 nits brightness, a 3,840Hz refresh rate and a 99 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The Foldable All-in-One LED Display has been introduced in India with a foldable design that makes it easier to transport and set up. The LDE Series Direct View LED displays are available in 108-inch, 136-inch and 163-inch sizes, with integrated display, power, control and image-stitching capabilities.

The ViewBoard IFP105UW-N has also been launched in the country. It features a 105-inch 21:9 display with 5K resolution and split-screen support. ViewSonic has also introduced the VG1457 dual-screen foldable portable monitor and the VP3456A 34-inch ultrawide monitor in India.

The CN5501-1N commercial display supports 24/7 playback in landscape and portrait orientations, along with content scheduling and wireless casting through AirPlay, Miracast and Chromecast. The company's Open Frame displays support touch functionality and come in different form factors for integration into commercial applications.

ViewSonic has also introduced the LSC600WU-ST short-throw laser projector in India. It offers 6,000 ANSI lumens and WUXGA resolution, along with 360-degree projection, image warping and LAN-based control.