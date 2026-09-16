Samsung Galaxy A08 has been silently launched in select global markets as the South Korean tech giant's new entry-level handset. The new smartphone is currently on sale via the company's website and is offered in a single RAM and storage configuration. It also ships in three distinct colour options. The Samsung Galaxy A08 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio chipset, which delivers a peak clock speed of 2.2GHz. The phone also carries a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel main camera. It is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery and sports a 6.7-inch LCD touchscreen.

Samsung Galaxy A08 Price, Availability

Samsung Galaxy A08 price is set at UAH 10,699 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the sole variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The new smartphone is currently available for purchase via the Samsung Ukraine online store. The Samsung Galaxy A08 is offered in three colour options, namely Dark Blue, Green, and Silver (translated from Ukrainian).

Samsung Galaxy A08 Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy A08 is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on Android 16-based One UI 8. The company promises software support until 2032 for the handset. The Galaxy A08 is equipped with a 6.7-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) PLS LCD touchscreen, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 16 million colours.

Powering the Samsung Galaxy A08 is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, which is built on a 6nm process, featuring six efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz and two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.2GHz. The phone also features 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded by up to 2TB via a microSD card.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy A08 carries a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) main shooter offering autofocus and up to 10x digital zoom. It also features a 2-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the smartphone boasts an 8-megapixel (f/2.0) camera for selfies and video calls. The phone supports HD video recording at up to 120 fps.

The Samsung Galaxy A08 packs a 6,000mAh battery. It supports 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, a USB Type-C port, GPS, BeiDou, Galileo, and OZSS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a fingerprint scanner for security, an ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. The phone measures 167.4x77.4x8mm and weighs about 197g.