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Leaked DJI Neo 3 Drone Packaging Reveals New Bundled Controller and Refreshed Design for Improved Airflow

A photograph of the new drone’s packaging reveals several design changes and the inclusion of a new bundled remote.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 September 2026 11:46 IST
Leaked DJI Neo 3 Drone Packaging Reveals New Bundled Controller and Refreshed Design for Improved Airflow

Photo Credit: DJI

Functionally, the DJI Neo 3 appears to be the same as the Neo 2 (pictured)

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Highlights
  • A leaked image of the drone’s packaging reveals more vents for cooling
  • The design of its fan enclosures appears to have changed
  • There are more sensors visible on the front
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DJI's Neo 2 drone may see a successor soon, as a tipster has now shared images of a new model online. The new model's packaging has surfaced online, revealing a new bundled accessory and a refreshed design with more sensors. The pictured remote also appears to have a built-in display. Fan enclosures have also received design changes. The DJI Neo 2's Fly More Combo was bundled with a standard RC-N3 controller, which lacked a built-in display and relied on a smartphone for video previews.

DJI Neo 3 Leaked Packaging Reveals New Design and Controller

Tipster Igor Bogdanov has leaked out an image of the upcoming DJI Neo 3 drone. The image shows the unannounced drone's box packaging, though the brand has not officially confirmed these details. The leaked image appears to show a combo package that includes a new remote.

Clearly labelled as the DJI Neo 3 on the box, the drone appears to have more vents on the back, possibly to provide better cooling. The fan enclosures (or propeller guards) appear to use a hub-and-spoke design, rather than the concentric circles on the current DJI Neo 2. There also appear to be two new sensors just above the stabilised camera module on the drone body.

The new remote appears to be a slightly redesigned version of the DJI RC Mini AG remote, which was launched alongside the brand's agricultural drones last year. If it's a mildly redesigned version of the same, it could feature a 1.97-inch display with a resolution of 410 x 494 pixels and up to 800 nits of peak brightness.

On the packaging, this remote has been branded as the ‘DJI RC Mini' remote. The box also mentions ‘Fly More Bundle', meaning this new remote with a built-in display may be offered as a bundle along with the new Neo 3 drone. If the image turns out to be genuine, it could mean that the Neo 3's launch may take place soon. 

DJI launched the Neo 2 drone in various bundles, making it convenient for buyers with different needs. The DJI Neo 2's ‘Fly More Bundle' included the RC-N3 remote, 3 battery packs, a two-way charging hub, a digital transceiver and a pair of propeller guards. The RC-N3 remote has no built-in display. Users can strap on a smartphone and use its display to preview video recordings.

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Further reading: DJI Neo 3, DJI Neo 3 Fly More Bundle, DJI Neo 3 Remote, DJI
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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Leaked DJI Neo 3 Drone Packaging Reveals New Bundled Controller and Refreshed Design for Improved Airflow
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