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Itel Muzik 450L Feature Phone Launched in India With 2-in-1 Speaker: Price, Specifications

Itel Muzik 450L packs a 2,500mAh battery and uses a USB Type-C port for charging.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 16 September 2026 12:58 IST
Itel Muzik 450L Feature Phone Launched in India With 2-in-1 Speaker: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Itel

Itel Muzik 450L features wireless FM radio

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Highlights
  • Itel Muzik 450L comes in three colourways
  • It has a 2.4-inch QVGA display
  • Itel Muzik 450L has a VGA rear camera
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Itel has launched the Muzik 450L in India on Wednesday as the latest feature phone from Itel. The new affordable Itel handset comes with a 2-in-1 high-output speaker and a 2,500mAh battery, which can be charged via a USB Type-C port. It has Bluetooth connectivity and features wireless FM radio with recording. The Itel Muzik 450L has a VGA rear camera. The Itel Muzik 450L is released in three colour options and comes with a protective back cover in the box.

Itel Muzik 450L Price in India

Itel Muzik 450L is priced at Rs. 1,659. The new phone comes bundled with a protective back cover. It is confirmed to be available in three colour options, but the brand has not confirmed the shades and names. The official marketing posters show the phone in black, blue and green shades.

The company is promising a one-year counter replacement offer for any manufacturing defect in Itel Muzik 450L. 

Itel Muzik 450L Specifications

The Itel Muzik 450L (it5095L) features a 2.4-inch QVGA display. It has an F20 2-in-1 speaker system, which is designed to deliver high-volume audio for music playback, FM radio and calls. The phone measures 13.4mm in thickness. It features the King Talker voice assistant.

For connectivity, the Itel Muzik 450L has Bluetooth. It also features wireless FM radio with recording, letting users listen to and save FM broadcasts without a wired headset. The feature phone includes icon support. It has a dedicated vibration motor and automatic call recording. 

Itel Muzik 450L has a VGA rear camera. It also has a built-in torch. Itel says the feature phone can save more than 1,000 contacts. It offers Auto Call Recording. It also offers a shortcut that announces the current time when the '0' key is pressed and held.

The Itel Muzik 450L packs a 2,500mAh battery. The battery can be charged through a USB Type-C port.

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Further reading: Itel Muzik 450L, Itel Muzik 450L Price in India, Itel Muzik 450L Specifications, Itel
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Itel Muzik 450L Feature Phone Launched in India With 2-in-1 Speaker: Price, Specifications
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