MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro is reportedly set to be the company's most expensive flagship smartphone processor yet. The chip is expected to cost more than its predecessor, although it could still be considerably cheaper than Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro. The increase comes as smartphone chipmakers move towards more advanced manufacturing processes. MediaTek's latest flagship processor uses TSMC's 2nm technology and is expected to feature in premium smartphones, with the first devices reportedly arriving in the coming weeks.

MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro Price Reportedly Higher Than Dimensity 9500

A TaiSounds report (via Gizmochina) claims that the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro could carry a maximum price of $220 (roughly Rs. 21,100) per unit. The reported figure is higher than the $180 (roughly Rs. 17,200) to $200 (roughly Rs. 19,200) range associated with the previous-generation Dimensity 9500. If accurate, it would be the highest price MediaTek has charged for a flagship mobile processor yet.

Qualcomm's next flagship processor is reportedly headed for a higher price. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro is reportedly expected to cost about $300 (roughly Rs. 28,700) per chip. The reported figures would put Qualcomm's chip well above MediaTek's processor in terms of cost.

MediaTek recently introduced the Dimensity 9600 Pro with a 2nm process developed by TSMC. The processor is reported to contain more than 33 billion transistors. The shift to 2nm manufacturing is also driving up processor production costs.

The reported increase is not limited to MediaTek. The cost of advanced smartphone processors is rising as the industry moves towards 2nm manufacturing. Apple's A20 Pro is also reportedly priced at approximately $280 (roughly Rs. 26,800) per chip. Based on the reported figures, that would put Apple's processor above the Dimensity 9600 Pro but below the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chip.

Smartphones powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9600 Pro are expected to begin appearing in the coming weeks. The processor's reported pricing could raise handset costs, although MediaTek's chip would remain cheaper than Qualcomm's next premium offering. The reported prices point to the rising cost of producing newer smartphone chips.