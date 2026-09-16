Samsung Galaxy A18 4G has been launched as the latest addition to the company's Galaxy A series. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery. It runs Android 17-based One UI 9.0 and supports Gemini and Google's Circle to Search. Samsung is also promising six generations of Android updates and six years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy A18 4G Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A18 4G is priced at EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 30,900) for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration in France. It is available in Black, Grey and Light Blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A18 4G Specifications and Features

Samsung Galaxy A18 4G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with up to a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1610 chipset with an octa-core CPU paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded by up to 2TB using a microSD card.

The phone runs Android 17 with One UI 9.0 on top. Samsung will provide six generations of operating system updates and six years of security updates for the Galaxy A18 4G. It supports Circle to Search, allowing users to circle items on the screen to search for related information. The smartphone is also compatible with Gemini. Samsung says users can use natural-language commands to perform actions such as sending messages or adding events to the calendar.

The Galaxy A18 4G has a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The main camera supports autofocus and up to 10x digital zoom but does not offer optical image stabilisation. For selfies, the phone has a 13-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The rear camera can record full-HD video at 30fps and supports slow-motion recording at up to 120fps in HD.

The Samsung Galaxy A18 4G packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 25W wired fast charging. The company says the phone can charge to 50 percent in 30 minutes. For connectivity, the handset supports 4G LTE, dual SIM functionality, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC and USB Type-C. It also supports GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo and QZSS positioning systems. The phone measures 164.4x77.9x7.7mm and weighs 196g. It has an IP64 rating for protection against dust and water splashes.

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