Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A18 4G Launched With 50 Megapixel Main Camera, Exynos 1610 SoC: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A18 4G Launched With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, Exynos 1610 SoC: Price, Specifications

Galaxy A18 4G runs Android 17 with One UI 9.0 and will get six generations of OS updates and six years of security updates.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 16 September 2026 12:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy A18 4G Launched With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, Exynos 1610 SoC: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A18 4G comes in Black, Grey and Light Blue shades

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A18 4G has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display
  • Samsung has included a 5,000mAh battery in the Galaxy A18 4G
  • The Galaxy A18 4G supports 25W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A18 4G has been launched as the latest addition to the company's Galaxy A series. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery. It runs Android 17-based One UI 9.0 and supports Gemini and Google's Circle to Search. Samsung is also promising six generations of Android updates and six years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy A18 4G Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A18 4G is priced at EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 30,900) for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration in France. It is available in Black, Grey and Light Blue colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A18 4G Specifications and Features

Samsung Galaxy A18 4G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with up to a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1610 chipset with an octa-core CPU paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded by up to 2TB using a microSD card.

The phone runs Android 17 with One UI 9.0 on top. Samsung will provide six generations of operating system updates and six years of security updates for the Galaxy A18 4G. It supports Circle to Search, allowing users to circle items on the screen to search for related information. The smartphone is also compatible with Gemini. Samsung says users can use natural-language commands to perform actions such as sending messages or adding events to the calendar.

The Galaxy A18 4G has a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The main camera supports autofocus and up to 10x digital zoom but does not offer optical image stabilisation. For selfies, the phone has a 13-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The rear camera can record full-HD video at 30fps and supports slow-motion recording at up to 120fps in HD.

The Samsung Galaxy A18 4G packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 25W wired fast charging. The company says the phone can charge to 50 percent in 30 minutes. For connectivity, the handset supports 4G LTE, dual SIM functionality, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC and USB Type-C. It also supports GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo and QZSS positioning systems. The phone measures 164.4x77.9x7.7mm and weighs 196g. It has an IP64 rating for protection against dust and water splashes.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy A18 4G

Samsung Galaxy A18 4G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 1610
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A18 4G, Samsung Galaxy A18 4G Price, Samsung Galaxy A18 4G Launch, Samsung Galaxy A18 4G Features, Samsung Galaxy A18 4G Specifications, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Oppo K14 Lite Launched in India With 6.75-Inch Display, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A18 4G Launched With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, Exynos 1610 SoC: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm and Redmi Buds 8s to Debut This Month
  2. Amazon Alexa+ Is Finally Here in India, and It's Free for Everyone
  3. Oppo K14 Lite Debuts in India With 7,000mAh Battery
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 Dates Are Out: Bank Discounts, Deals Teased
  5. iQOO Pad Ultra Benchmark Scores Look Surprisingly Low
  6. Googlebook Pre-Orders Begin Later in September on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X300 Pro, iQOO 15 Get Android 17-Based OriginOS 7 Preview Programme in India Ahead of Global Launch
  2. Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm, Redmi Buds 8s Confirmed to Launch This Month; Design, Specifications Teased
  3. Clarity Act Failure Leads to Liquidations of Crypto Longs Worth $570 Million
  4. Samsung Gallery May Get Google Cloud Backup After OneDrive Sync Ends
  5. [Exclusive] Oppo F35 Pro 5G Retail Box Surfaces Ahead of India Launch, Revealing Design and Colourways
  6. Google Gemini Notebook Gets Voice Chat, Lecture Recording and New Study Tools
  7. BGMI 4.6 Update Rolls Out With Vampire Mode, Kiaraa, and One Punch Man Collaboration
  8. Amazon Alexa+ Arrives in India for Free for Everyone With Smarter Conversations, Agentic Features, and More
  9. Bitcoin Drops Below $76,000 as CLARITY Act Vote Failure Adds to Pressure
  10. Microsoft Announces Windows and Surface Event for October to Showcase Local AI, Next Generation of AI PCs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »