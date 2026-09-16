Samsung Gallery May Get Google Cloud Backup After OneDrive Sync Ends

Samsung Gallery will no longer sync directly with Microsoft OneDrive starting September 30. As its end date approaches, Samsung appears to be preparing a new cloud backup option for its Gallery app. A new version of Samsung's Gallery Cloud Sync service has reportedly been spotted on the Galaxy Store. The description of the service suggests that the photos and videos can be backed up to Google Cloud. Samsung, however, has not yet officially announced the new integration.

Samsung Gallery Could Get Google Cloud Backup

As spotted by X user Sandeep Adap (@SandeepAdap), a new Gallery Cloud Sync service appeared on Samsung's Galaxy Store, suggesting that Google could become the next cloud storage provider for Samsung Gallery. The service's description hints at backing up Gallery photos and videos to Google Cloud. This new option could allow Samsung users to back up content from within the Gallery app.

Samsung may have just revealed what comes after OneDrive Gallery Sync.



A new Gallery Cloud Sync service has appeared in the Galaxy Store, published by Samsung Electronics, and it specifically mentions backing up photos and videos to Google Cloud.



With Samsung's OneDrive Gallery… pic.twitter.com/cfFqpK2nZ2 — Sandeep Adap (@SandeepAdap) September 15, 2026

The latest version 1.6.09.31 of the Gallery Cloud Sync app is said to include the Google Photos integration feature. Images stored with this method could be accessible in both Samsung Gallery and Google Photos.

With this purported update, Samsung Gallery will work similarly to Google Photos. Instead of sending Gallery content to Microsoft's OneDrive servers, the new system is expected to use Google's cloud infrastructure to keep photos and videos in sync. The feature is not fully available yet, and Samsung has not officially confirmed its rollout.

Samsung's Gallery Cloud Sync service is likely to be available only on Samsung devices. It may not work if the user is not signed in to a Samsung account.

Google's support page confirms that the images uploaded from Samsung Gallery to Google's cloud storage will also be available in Google Photos. This may allow Galaxy users to access backed-up images across devices.

In May this year, Microsoft confirmed that Samsung Gallery's sync with OneDrive will end on September 30, 2026. After that date, the Samsung Gallery app will no longer sync directly with OneDrive, and all photos stored in OneDrive will disappear from the Samsung Gallery app.