Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Amazon Alexa+ Arrives in India for Free for Everyone With Smarter Conversations, Agentic Features, and More

Amazon Alexa+ Arrives in India for Free for Everyone With Smarter Conversations, Agentic Features, and More

Alexa+ can answer queries, complete smart home appliance-based tasks, and converse with users.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 16 September 2026 14:00 IST
Amazon Alexa+ Arrives in India for Free for Everyone With Smarter Conversations, Agentic Features, and More

Photo Credit: Amazon

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Alexa+ aims to make user conversations more natural
  • The assistant can control compatible smart home devices
  • Amazon's latest Fire TV and Echo devices ship with Alexa+
Advertisement

Amazon has launched its AI-powered Alexa+ voice assistant in India, eight years after Alexa first arrived in the country. The upgraded assistant is available for free to all users in India starting today, with support for both Hindi and Hinglish at launch. As per the company, Alexa+ is designed to make interactions more conversational while handling more complex requests. India is also the first country where Amazon is bringing Alexa+ and Amazon Now together.

Alexa+ Now Available in India

The Redmond-based tech giant says the arrival of Alexa+ marks the first international expansion of its AI-powered assistant to the country. Alexa was launched in India eight years ago, and Amazon is now introducing its more capable generative AI-based version to users in the country.

Alexa+ is free for everyone in India beginning today. During the early access phase, users can access the upgraded assistant without requiring a subscription. Amazon has also confirmed that Alexa+ will be available at no additional cost to Prime members after the early-access period ends.

Among the notable highlights for the Indian market is language support. As per the company, Alexa+ can understand and respond in Hindi and Hinglish at launch, with access to more languages confirmed to be added soon.

Another India-specific integration is with Amazon's quick-commerce business. The company says India is the first country where Amazon is bringing Alexa+ and Amazon Now together. This means the AI voice assistant will be integrated with Amazon's quick-commerce experience. As users continue to make requests, Alexa+ can add the requested items to the cart. However, the order will not be automatically placed and a manual voice confirmation needs to be provided.

Alexa+ can follow the thread of a conversation and add requested items to the Amazon Now cart as the user continues making requests. However, the assistant will not place the order automatically. The user will need to provide voice confirmation before the order is placed

With Alexa+, users can have more natural conversations with the assistant. It can understand context across multiple requests, eliminating the need to repeat information when continuing a conversation. The assistant can also remember certain information shared by users, including preferences and important details, and use that information to personalise future interactions. Alexa+ is claimed to be capable of answering questions, controlling compatible smart home devices, and helping users complete tasks across supported services.

Amazon's latest generation of consumer hardware, such as the newer Fire and Echo devices, comes with Alexa+ out of the box.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Alexa Plus, Amazon, Alexa
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy A18 4G Launched With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, Exynos 1610 SoC: Price, Specifications
Xiaomi 18 Pro Spotted on Geekbench With Unreleased Snapdragon 8 Elite Series Chipset

Related Stories

Amazon Alexa+ Arrives in India for Free for Everyone With Smarter Conversations, Agentic Features, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Googlebook Pre-Orders Begin Later in September on This Date
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 Dates Are Out: Bank Discounts, Deals Teased
  3. BGMI 4.6 Update Brings Midnight Hunters, Ocean Odyssey Return and More
  4. Here's When the iQOO 16 Will Launch in China: See Colourways
  5. Oppo K14 Lite Debuts in India With 7,000mAh Battery
  6. Amazon Alexa+ Is Finally Here in India, and It's Free for Everyone
  7. These Jio Users Can Avail Canva Pro for Free With Their Next Recharge
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X300 Pro, iQOO 15 Get Android 17-Based OriginOS 7 Preview Programme in India Ahead of Global Launch
  2. Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm, Redmi Buds 8s Confirmed to Launch This Month; Design, Specifications Teased
  3. Clarity Act Failure Leads to Liquidations of Crypto Longs Worth $570 Million
  4. Samsung Gallery May Get Google Cloud Backup After OneDrive Sync Ends
  5. [Exclusive] Oppo F35 Pro 5G Retail Box Surfaces Ahead of India Launch, Revealing Design and Colourways
  6. Google Gemini Notebook Gets Voice Chat, Lecture Recording and New Study Tools
  7. BGMI 4.6 Update Rolls Out With Vampire Mode, Kiaraa, and One Punch Man Collaboration
  8. Amazon Alexa+ Arrives in India for Free for Everyone With Smarter Conversations, Agentic Features, and More
  9. Bitcoin Drops Below $76,000 as CLARITY Act Vote Failure Adds to Pressure
  10. Microsoft Announces Windows and Surface Event for October to Showcase Local AI, Next Generation of AI PCs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »