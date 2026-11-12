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Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm, Xiaomi Clip and Mijia Smart Home Appliances to Launch Next Week Alongside Xiaomi 18 Pro Series

Xiaomi will unveil four new Mijia smart home appliances during its global launch event next week.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 November 2026 15:02 IST
Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm, Xiaomi Clip and Mijia Smart Home Appliances to Launch Next Week Alongside Xiaomi 18 Pro Series

Photo Credit: X/ Xiaomi

Xiaomi will launch a total of 9 new devices globally

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi 18 Pro Max will feature the flagship Snapdragon SoC
  • Xiaomi Smart Band 11 will sport a pill-shaped display
  • Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm will feature a metal dial
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Xiaomi 18 Pro series is scheduled to be launched in select global markets next week, following its China debut. The lineup is confirmed to comprise the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max and Xiaomi 18 Pro. However, the tech giant will not launch the two smartphones alone. The company has announced that it will unveil multiple devices during the event next week. Apart from the two handsets, the lineup will include a smartwatch, a fitness band, one true wireless stereo (TWS), three Mijia home appliances, and one Xiaomi robot vacuum cleaner. The company has also teased the design of the upcoming devices.

Xiaomi to Launch Multiple Devices on November 17

In a post on X, the tech giant has announced that it will launch new Xiaomi and Mijia devices on November 17 in select global markets, along with the Xiaomi 18 Pro lineup. The company has confirmed that the event will witness the global debut of the Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm, Xiaomi Smart Band 11, Xiaomi Clip TWS, Mijia Tri Drum Washer Dryer Pro 12kg, Mijia Refrigerator Pro Multi Door 546L, Xiaomi Robot Vacuum 6 Max, and Mijia Vacuum Cleaner 4 Max. Most of these devices have already been launched in China, including the wearables.

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The company has revealed the design of the upcoming devices. The Xiaomi Smart Band 11 will sport a pill-shaped display. The fitness tracker will also ship with a silicone strap. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm is listed on the Xiaomi global website, confirming that it will be offered in Black and Light Blue colour options with a fluoro-rubber strap and a Ceramic White colourway with a leather strap. It will feature a heart rate sensor with a blood oxygen sensor, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, an ambient light sensor, an e-compass, a barometer sensor, and a temperature sensor.

Further, the Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm will pack a 590mAh battery. It will sport a 1.32-inch (466 x 466 pixels) AMOLED display with 352 ppi pixel density and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. Similarly, the Xiaomi Clip is also listed on the company website in Graphite Black, Frost Purple, Pearl White, and Sand Gold shades. The open-ear clip-in TWS offers a frequency response range of 20Hz to 48,000Hz.

We already know that the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max will be launched globally on November 17. The flagship series will be offered in at least a red colour option. It will also feature a secondary rear display and a triple camera unit. The smartphones are also expected to be launched in India soon. In China, the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset from Qualcomm, which is built on a 2nm process and delivers a peak clock speed of up to 5.01GHz.

Xiaomi 18 Pro

Xiaomi 18 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.40-inch
Cover Display 2.70-inch
Cover Resolution 596x912 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1,120x2,436 pixels
Xiaomi 18 Pro Max

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 2.90-inch
Cover Resolution 596x976 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 8500mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1,208x2,624 pixels
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Further reading: Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm, Xiaomi Clip, Xiaomi Smart Band 11, Mijia Tri Drum Washer Dryer Pro 12kg, Mijia Refrigerator Pro Multi Door 546L, Xiaomi Robot Vacuum 6 Max, Mijia Vacuum Cleaner 4 Max, Xiaomi, Mijia
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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