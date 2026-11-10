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Dyson Hot+Cool HF1 Fan, Dyson Cool Tower Fan Launched in India With Air Multiplier Technology: Price, Features

Dyson Hot+Cool HF1 Fan Heater and Dyson Cool Tower Fan are available for purchase in India via the company’s website.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 10 November 2026 09:02 IST
Dyson Hot+Cool HF1 Fan, Dyson Cool Tower Fan Launched in India With Air Multiplier Technology: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Dyson

Dyson Cool tower fan is the firm's latest personal cooling solution

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Highlights
  • Dyson Hot+Cool HF1 is a two-in-one bladeless fan heater
  • Dyson’s fan heater can raise room-temperature in under 100 seconds
  • Dyson Hot+Cool HF1 features a built-in temperature sensor
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Dyson Hot+Cool HF1 was launched in India on Tuesday as the tech firm's next-generation connected fan. The home appliance was unveiled in the country along with the new Dyson Cool tower fan. Both devices are set to go on sale in India soon via multiple offline and online retail channels. The Dyson Hot+Cool HF1 fan and Dyson Cool tower fan are powered by the company's Air Multiplier technology. The two are also bladeless appliances. While the Dyson Hot+Cool HF1 fan heater is aimed at providing warmth or cooling across seasons to the entire room, the Dyson Cool tower fan has been positioned as a personal cooling device.

Dyson Hot+Cool HF1 Fan Heater, Dyson Cool Tower Fan Price in India, Availability

The price of the Dyson Hot+Cool HF1 Remote Link Pre-Heat heater and cooling fan is set at Rs. 38,900 in India. On the other hand, the Dyson Cool tower fan has been priced at Rs. 27,900. Moreover, the two Dyson bladeless fans will be available for purchase via the Dyson India online store and the offline Dyson Demo stores across the country, allowing customers to experience the devices.

Dyson Hot+Cool HF1 Fan Heater, Dyson Cool Tower Fan Specifications, Features

The new Dyson Hot+Cool HF1 fan and Dyson Cool Tower fan are bladeless fans powered by the Air Multiplier technology. Dyson's technology is claimed to combine the principles used in turbochargers and jet engines to increase the volume of air surrounding the machine to amplify the airflow. The Dyson Hot+Cool HF1 fan is a two-in-one model that can blow warm air during winters and cool air during summers. The company claims that the appliance can increase the temperature of the entire room by 1 degree Celsius in about 100 seconds.

On top of this, the Dyson Hot+Cool HF1 fan features a built-in temperature sensor that allows the machine to maintain the room temperature for energy efficiency. Its thermostat control is capable of maintaining the target temperature through the night. The Dyson Hot+Cool HF1 fan also offers a Sleep Timer and a dedicated Sleep Mode, which reduces the noise and dims the display. The company also claims that the HF1 fan features an enhanced compressor technology that makes it 25 percent quieter than its predecessor.

The Dyson Hot+Cool HF1 fan also features up to 32-degree Celsius temperature settings and 10 airflow speeds. It also offers a 70-degree oscillation and manual tilt adjustment. The settings of the fan can be controlled with the help of the MyDyson app, owing to the connectivity features.

Meanwhile, the Dyson Cool tower fan aims at providing personal cooling, with the help of the same Air Multiplier technology. It features a remote control and a sleep timer, along with ten airflow speeds. The cooling fan also has a Helmholtz cavity at the base, which is claimed to dissipate “specific sound frequencies”, reduce airflow obstructions, and minimise turbulence and noise.

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Further reading: Dyson Hot Cool HF1 Fan Heater, Dyson Cool Tower Fan, Dyson, Dyson Hot Cool HF1 Fan Heater Price in India, Dyson Cool Tower Fan Price in India, Dyson Hot Cool HF1 Fan Heater India Launch, Dyson Cool Tower Fan India Launch, Dyson Hot Cool HF1 Fan Heater Specifications, Dyson Cool Tower Fan Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Dyson Hot+Cool HF1 Fan, Dyson Cool Tower Fan Launched in India With Air Multiplier Technology: Price, Features
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