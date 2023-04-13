Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro series was launched at the Smarter Living 2023 event in Bengaluru on Thursday. The new smart TV lineup runs on Google TV and comes in three sizes — 43 inches, 50 inches, and 55 inches. All three variants of the Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro series have 4K HDR screens. They also offer Dolby Vision IQ support and proprietary Vivid Picture Engine 2 technology. The Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro series features Dolby Atmos-supported speaker system with up to 40W output and DTS:X technology. The smart TVs also include Google Assistant and support for YouTube, PatchWall, Chromecast, and Google Play store.

Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro series, price in India, availability

The Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro series price in India starts at Rs. 32,999 for the base Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro 43 model with a 43-inch display. The 50-inch Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro 50 is priced at Rs. 41,999 and the 55-inch Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro 55 price in India is set at Rs. 47,999.

With a special bank discount of Rs. 1,500, Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro 43 can be availed for Rs. 31,499., whereas the Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro 50 and Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro 55 can be purchased for Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 45,999, respectively. The TVs will be available for purchase on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart and retail stores from April 19.

Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro series specifications

All three models in the Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro series run on Google TV with Xiaomi's own Patchwall UI. The new Smart TV range is the first from the Chinese electronics company to boot Google TV and this will allow users to create different user profiles on the TV. They have a metal bezel-less design with a screen-to-body ratio of 96.6 percent. The TVs come with Dolby Vision IQ and Vivid Picture Engine 2 technology.

Besides the difference in size, all new models have 4K HDR-enabled screens with a wide colour gamut. There is also an inbuilt Google Chromecast that will allow users to stream movies, shows, photos, and more, from their phones right to their TVs. Further, the Patchwall user interface comes with support for over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, and Netflix. YouTube Integration on PatchWall will assist in discovering content quickly, as per Xiaomi.

Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro smart TV lineup also offers access to Google Assistant. The higher variants feature a 40W speaker system with support for DTS:X technology and Dolby Atmos. Meanwhile, Xiaomi has packed 30W speakers on the 43-inch model.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.