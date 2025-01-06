Qubo Q600 Smart Air Purifier Review: Minimalistic

Gone are the days when air purifiers were considered a luxury product and something that was connected to home decor. We live in times when an air purifier is necessary for your family. Especially if you're living in north India, air purifiers are a must-have product in winter months as AQI spikes to over 500 and, at times, even 1,000 on the measuring charts. Unfortunately, in 2024, even the suburbs of Mumbai reported higher AQI levels based on multiple reports, so the problem is bigger. Thankfully, we have brands like Qubo that offer air purifiers of all sizes. Whether you need them to cover a small area (200 square feet) or up to 1,000 square feet, there's an option.

The Q600 Smart Air Purifier from Qubo is an ideal option for a two-room setup and costs Rs. 14,990. But is it the air purifier to choose this winter, or should you look at other options? Let me answer that in this review.

Qubo Q600 Smart Air Purifier Design: Simple but Efficient

Weight - 5.2 kg

Max noise - 55db

Dust sensor - Yes

Coverage area - 600 sq feet

The Q600 Smart Air Purifier is a great example of how to keep things simple. It features a basic design that houses the HEPA filter in the lower half of the purifier and the upper half housing the fan. The air outlet is towards the top, while the rear panel can be opened to clean or change the filter. In fact, the Qubo Q600 is one of the purifiers with a plug-and-play type HEPA filter setup. Convenience over complication is always preferred.

The Q600 packs a 4-in-1 filter featuring pre-filter, HEPA 13, carbon filter, and silver nanoparticle coating

The air purifier packs a bunch of touch-sensitive buttons on the top, which feature power, fan speed, auto mode, timer, and QSensAI. A small colour LED screen on the front panel displays the surrounding AQI with colour coding where red is higher pollution levels and green is under control.

Qubo has smartly fitted multiple indicators in this small screen, including filter life, child lock, and Wi-Fi indicators. For someone unfamiliar with the app ecosystem, the Q600 Smart Air Purifier can function without a proper app setup. Just plug the device after unboxing. However, one important thing to note is that Qubo air purifiers have a polybag around the HEPA filter. Users have to remove this polybag before they start using the air purifier.

The LED screen on the purifier shows the real-time AQI level in the room

Qubo Q600 Smart Air Purifier App, Features and Performance: Decent, Overall

App Compatibility - Qubo App

Works with Alexa

Hepa Filter - H13

Number of Filters - 4

For Q600 Smart Air Purifier, the Qubo app is the primary key. You get additional features alongside some functionality-related features that are not physically available on the purifier. The one-time setup is quick, and Qubo has added a nice touch by sending users a proper Quick Start guide on WhatsApp when signing in.

Qubo's proprietary AI tech, QSensAI, is part of the package, and it automatically analyses ambient air quality in real-time

The app interface is user-friendly and has most features a few taps away. The Qubo app's home screen will show you PM2.5 current levels in the room, and you can enable QSensAI, which automatically senses PM2.5 levels in the room and springs into action when needed. In the app, users can set it when they want the device to turn off, like once PM2.5 levels drop below 25 and turn it on when the level goes above 50. You also get Silent Mode in the app, which basically mutes the air purifier's fan sound. The app also lets you adjust the light intensity of the LEDs on the buttons on the Q600, which is a neat touch.

Additional features like child lock can be enabled using the app alongside a scheduling option where users can choose a routine for the air purifier to start and shut automatically. Moreover, users also get a countdown option that lets them set the time when the air purifier should shut down, for example, in an hour, two hours, four hours, and more. Users can manually adjust this. Of course, the app also offers filter life in terms of the total number of hours remaining. It's worth noting that Qubo claims up to 15,000 hours of filter life on its Q600 Smart Air Purifier, which may slightly differ depending on fan speed.

The Qubo app is feature-rich, and you can control the purifier efficiently through the mobile app

The best thing is that the Qubo app offers deep insights into PM2.5 levels in the last 24 hours or the last seven days or more. Thanks to Alexa integration, I could start the Q600 Smart Air Purifier with voice commands to my smart speaker at home.

Coming to raw performance, the Qubo Q600 Smart Air Purifier is an efficient and silent (comparatively) operator for everyday use. From a situation of over 200 AQI levels in the room to bringing it below 80, the Q600 took about 1.5 hours in auto mode. Compared to similarly priced air purifiers, the Q600 fares well. I set a schedule for the Q600 air purifier, which worked from 7am to 10pm with QSensAI enabled. Every time PM2.5 levels go below 25, the purifier automatically shuts and restarts when it goes over 30. Without anyone noticing, the purifier worked flawlessly.

Qubo claims that the HEPA filter has a life span of up to 15,000 hours

Qubo Q600 Smart Air Purifier Review: Verdict

The Q600 air purifier from Qubo is ideal for a flat with two rooms and can efficiently keep air quality at home in check. However, apart from being a silent operator, this is also a slow operator, so do not expect this to do some magic in a jiffy. At Rs. 14,990, the Q600 Smart Air Purifier is slightly expensive, especially considering that similar models are available at lesser price points. One such example is the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite, launched recently and is available at Rs. 10,999.

Price: Rs. 14,990

Pros

Silent and efficient operator

Decent purification performance

Qubo app offers plenty of customisations

Cons

Only the basic buttons on the purifier

Overall, the package is slightly expensive

Ratings (out of 10):

Design: 7

Performance: 7

Value for money: 7

Overall: 7