Technology News
English Edition

Cuttlefish May Communicate Using Tentacle Waves, Study Finds

Cuttlefish are already known for their complex communication techniques, including color changes and body postures.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 May 2025 21:33 IST
Cuttlefish May Communicate Using Tentacle Waves, Study Finds

Photo Credit: Pixabay/manseok_Kim

Cuttlefish are already known for their complex communication techniques, study finds

Highlights
  • Researchers identified four distinct arm wave gestures: "up," "side," "
  • Vibrational waves created by these gestures may carry communicative mea
  • Future plans include using machine learning to decode gestures and buil
Advertisement

Cuttlefish is known for displaying quite a few number of methods to communicate. The list containing the methods like changing colours and body patterns, releasing ink for courtship displays, males using tentacle motions to show aggression towards other males makes their communication system complex. A new research by Sophie Cohen-Bodénès and Peter Neri, neuroscientists at École Normale Supérieure, in France suggests the possibility of cuttlefish using their tentacles to wave and signal at each other in order to make interaction.

Studying the waving patterns

According to the study, posted on the bioRxiv preprint server, the researchers studied the common cuttlefish (Sepia officinalis) and the dwarf cuttlefish (Sepia bandensis), observing four consistent arm wave gestures: "up," "side," "roll," and "crown." When videos of these gestures were shown, cuttlefish often responded by mimicking them—especially when the footage was upright—indicating directional recognition. Additionally, the movements produced vibrational waves in the water. Using a hydrophone, the team recorded these vibrations and found that cuttlefish responded only to original, unaltered versions. This suggests that the sequence of vibrations carries meaning, potentially serving as an alternate communication method when visual cues are blocked.

Interpretations

While the study's findings are promising, further research is yet to be done to define these arm movements as true communication. Given to Cuttlefish's social nature, the movement are likely to be communication, but more data is needed to correlate specific signals to the responses. Researchers are thinking of applying machine learning approaches to decipher wave meanings and is developing a robotic cuttlefish to replicate gestures and vibrations, aiming to better understand this potential underwater language.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cuttlefish, Marine Biology, Animal Communication, Cephalopods, Tentacle Signals, Vibrational Waves, Underwater Robotics, AI in Biology, Behavioral Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Realme GT Concept Phone With 10,000mAh Battery Unveiled in India
Indian Smartphone Market Fell 7 Percent YoY in Q1 2025, Vivo Led the Way: CMR
Cuttlefish May Communicate Using Tentacle Waves, Study Finds
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: The Royals, The Diplomat, Robinhood, and More
  2. Vivo 30 Series With Vivo S30 Pro Mini Variant to Launch Later This Month
  3. Oppo Reno 14, Reno 14 Pro RAM and Storage Options Revealed
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Could Come With This MediaTek Chipset
  5. Vivo Y300 GT With 7,620mAh Battery, 90W Fast Charging Launched
  6. Vivo V50 Elite Edition Will Reportedly Launch in India on This Date
  7. Stadium-sized asteroid to pass Earth safely on May 9
  8. Whoop MG With Medical Grade ECG Readings Launched Alongside Whoop 5.0
  9. NASA Spots Plankton Swarms from Space to Help Save North Atlantic Right Whales
  10. Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 4 Tablet With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Falcon 9 Successfully Launches 28 Starlink Satellites to Orbit From Florida
  2. Asteroid Vesta May Be a Fragment of a Lost Planet, Say Scientists
  3. SpaceX Gets FAA Green Light for 25 Annual Starship Launches from Texas’ Starbase Facility
  4. Massive Asteroid 2002 JX8 to Fly Past Earth on May 9, Live Stream Available for Public Viewing
  5. Cuttlefish May Communicate Using Tentacle Waves, Study Finds
  6. Digital Resurrection of Titanic Reveals How the Ship Was Torn Apart in Its Final Hours
  7. NASA Spots Plankton Swarms from Space to Help Save North Atlantic Right Whales
  8. Automotive Blockchain Market Projected to Hit $5.6 Billion by 2030: Report
  9. OpenAI Said to Be Working on Weekly and Lifetime ChatGPT Subscription Plans
  10. Lenovo Legion Y700 Gen 4 Tablet With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 7,600mAh Battery Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »