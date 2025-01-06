Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 14 Pro 5G Series India Launch Set For January 16; Key Features Surface via Leaked Posters

Realme 14 Pro 5G Series India Launch Set For January 16; Key Features Surface via Leaked Posters

The lineup will include Realme 14 Pro 5G and 14 Pro+ 5G handsets.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 January 2025 12:18 IST
Realme 14 Pro 5G Series India Launch Set For January 16; Key Features Surface via Leaked Posters

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 14 Pro 5G series will come in India-exclusive Bikaner Purple and Jaipur Pink shades

Highlights
  • Realme 14 Pro+ 5G will get a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC
  • Both handsets will be equipped with 6,000mAh batteries
  • The phones will support cold-sensitive colour-changing technology
Advertisement

Realme 14 Pro 5G series, including a base and a Plus variant, has been scheduled to arrive in India in January. The company has now announced the launch date of the handsets in the country. Realme has also revealed several key features of the upcoming smartphones including camera, battery and chipset details. Meanwhile, a tipster has shared some leaked promotional posters of the Realme 14 Pro 5G and the Realme 14 Pro+ 5G. These posters have suggested the detailed specifications of the handsets ahead of the launch. 

Realme 14 Pro 5G Series India Launch

The Realme 14 Pro 5G series will launch in India on January 16 at 12pm IST, the company confirmed in a press release. Alongside the previously confirmed Pearl White and Suede Grey shades, the lineup will be offered in India-exclusive Bikaner Purple and Jaipur Pink colour options.realme 14 pro 5g series realme inline  Realme 14 Pro 5G series

The handsets will sport 1.5K quad-curved displays with 1.6mm thin bezels. The company claims that the Realme 14 Pro 5G lineup will include the slimmest bezels in the segment and boast the world's first triple flash unit. The phones will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart and the Realme India e-store.

Realme 14 Pro 5G Series Features 

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has shared leaked promotional posters of the Realme 14 Pro 5G and the Realme 14 Pro+ 5G ahead of their India launch. These images suggest that the base model will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset and support 45W SuperVOOC charging. The Plus variant, on the other hand, is confirmed to get a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC and it will likely support 80W SuperVOOC charging.

The leaked posters suggest that the Realme 14 Pro 5G will get an OIS-supported 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and 4K video recording support. It will be equipped with a 16-megapixel front camera sensor.

Meanwhile, the Realme 14 Pro+ 5G will reportedly get a 32-megapixel front camera sensor, a 50-megapixel main rear sensor alongside a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 112-degree ultrawide shooter. The company previously confirmed that the series will include an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 1/2-inch 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto shooter with up to 3x optical zoom, 6x lossless zoom, and 120x digital zoom support.

Both handsets in the Realme 14 Pro 5G series will pack 6,000mAh batteries and are claimed to meet IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance. They will be equipped with cold-sensitive colour-changing technology, which enables the Pearl White variant of the phone to get a Vibrant Blue pattern when exposed to 16 degrees Celsius or below temperatures. 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Realme 14 Pro 5G series, Realme 14 Pro 5G, Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G, Realme 14 Pro 5G India launch, Realme 14 Pro 5G series India launch, Realme 14 Pro 5G series features, Realme 14 Pro 5G features, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Huawei Enjoy 70X With 6,100mAh Battery, Satellite Messaging Feature Launched: Price, Specifications
Qubo Q600 Smart Air Purifier Review: Minimalistic

Related Stories

Realme 14 Pro 5G Series India Launch Set For January 16; Key Features Surface via Leaked Posters
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 14C 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Chipset Debuts in India
  2. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series India Launch Date Confirmed; Key Features Leaked
  3. Ather Unveils 2025 450 Series With a Multi-Mode Traction Control System
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Renders Suggest Colours
  5. Google Play, App Store Reportedly Remove Multiple VPN Apps in India
  6. Bitcoin Trades Close to $100,000, Most Altcoins Reflect Profits
#Latest Stories
  1. Draft Data Protection Rules Mandate Due Diligence, Explicit Consent for Processing Children's Data
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Renders Suggest Colour Options
  3. iPhone Supplier TDK Rolls Out New Batteries to Keep Pace With AI
  4. Aaragan OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Tamil Thriller Online
  5. Rifle Club OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch Vijayaraghavan’s Thriller
  6. Zero Day OTT Release Date: Robert De Niro’s Netflix Political Thriller to Stream on This Date
  7. Solo Leveling Season 2 Now Streaming on Crunchyroll: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  8. Redmi 14C 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trades Close to $100,000, Most Altcoins Reflect Profits
  10. Google Play Store, Apple's App Store Remove Multiple VPN Applications in India: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »