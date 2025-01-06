Realme 14 Pro 5G series, including a base and a Plus variant, has been scheduled to arrive in India in January. The company has now announced the launch date of the handsets in the country. Realme has also revealed several key features of the upcoming smartphones including camera, battery and chipset details. Meanwhile, a tipster has shared some leaked promotional posters of the Realme 14 Pro 5G and the Realme 14 Pro+ 5G. These posters have suggested the detailed specifications of the handsets ahead of the launch.

Realme 14 Pro 5G Series India Launch

The Realme 14 Pro 5G series will launch in India on January 16 at 12pm IST, the company confirmed in a press release. Alongside the previously confirmed Pearl White and Suede Grey shades, the lineup will be offered in India-exclusive Bikaner Purple and Jaipur Pink colour options.

The handsets will sport 1.5K quad-curved displays with 1.6mm thin bezels. The company claims that the Realme 14 Pro 5G lineup will include the slimmest bezels in the segment and boast the world's first triple flash unit. The phones will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart and the Realme India e-store.

Realme 14 Pro 5G Series Features

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has shared leaked promotional posters of the Realme 14 Pro 5G and the Realme 14 Pro+ 5G ahead of their India launch. These images suggest that the base model will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset and support 45W SuperVOOC charging. The Plus variant, on the other hand, is confirmed to get a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC and it will likely support 80W SuperVOOC charging.

The leaked posters suggest that the Realme 14 Pro 5G will get an OIS-supported 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and 4K video recording support. It will be equipped with a 16-megapixel front camera sensor.

Meanwhile, the Realme 14 Pro+ 5G will reportedly get a 32-megapixel front camera sensor, a 50-megapixel main rear sensor alongside a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 112-degree ultrawide shooter. The company previously confirmed that the series will include an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 1/2-inch 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto shooter with up to 3x optical zoom, 6x lossless zoom, and 120x digital zoom support.

Both handsets in the Realme 14 Pro 5G series will pack 6,000mAh batteries and are claimed to meet IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance. They will be equipped with cold-sensitive colour-changing technology, which enables the Pearl White variant of the phone to get a Vibrant Blue pattern when exposed to 16 degrees Celsius or below temperatures.