Vivo V50 was launched in India in February with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. Now, the company is reportedly preparing to introduce the Vivo V50 Elite Edition soon, as the newest model in the Vivo V50 series. While the Chinese smartphone brand has not officially confirmed the existence of a new Elite variant, a new report reveals its possible launch date. The purported Vivo V50 Elite Edition will reportedly feature a distinct design compared to the standard Vivo V50 model. However, it is expected to retain similar specifications, including the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, 6.77-inch AMOLED display, and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit.

Vivo V50 Elite Edition India Launch Date Revealed in New Leak

Citing unnamed industry sources, 91Mobiles reports that the Vivo V50 Elite Edition will debut in India on May 15. The new Elite variant is said to stand out primarily in terms of design, while retaining much of the same hardware and specifications as the standard Vivo V50.

If these claims are accurate, we can expect the Vivo V50 Elite Edition to ship with a 6.77-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,392 pixels) quad-curved AMOLED display. Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

Like the Vivo V50, the upcoming Vivo V50 Elite Edition could pack two 50-megapixel sensors on the rear and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. It is expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. It could also include Vivo's Aura Light feature and ship with several AI-powered photo editing features.

Vivo's V50 series in India currently includes the base Vivo V50 and Vivo V50e models. The Ultimate Edition model would be the third handset to arrive in the lineup.

The Vivo V50 was launched in India in February with a starting price tag of Rs. 34,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage variants are priced at Rs. 36,999 and Rs. 40,999, respectively.

