Instagram Creator Marketplace Expands to India; Meta Tests AI-Powered Creator Recommendations

Meta will invite creators from Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Japan, New Zealand, and the UK to join the Instagram Creator Marketplace.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 23 February 2024 11:41 IST
Photo Credit: Meta

Instagram Creator Marketplace allows brands to get in touch with creators directly

Highlights
  • Instagram Creator Marketplace was introduced in the US in 2022
  • Meta will soon invite creators from other regions to use the portal
  • The Creator Marketplace will also offer AI based recommendations
Meta is rolling out its Instagram Creator Marketplace to eight new regions including India, the firm announced earlier this week. The platform was first introduced two years ago in the US by Facebook's parent company as a portal for brands to discover and get in touch with creator's accounts for branded content or partnership ads. Instagram users who generate content will also be able create a portfolio for their posts and indicate brands or interests that they are interested in.

In a blog post on Wednesday, Meta announced that the Instagram Creator Marketplace was coming to eight new regions — Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Japan, New Zealand, and the UK. Previously limited to creators in the US, Meta will invite creators and brands from these countries to access the platform "over the next few weeks".

On the Instagram Creator Marketplace, brands will be able to see content creators that have signed up to use the platform. Their follower count, accounts engaged, and audience demographics details will also be displayed. The portal allows companies to filter creators by gender, age, followers, countries, interests, and portfolios. They can choose to 'bookmark' them or send them a message via the same page.

creator marketplace meta Instagram Creator Marketplace

AI-based recommendations are coming to Instagram Creator Marketplace
Photo Credit: Meta

 

Companies can reach out to creators via the Partnership Messages folder under the Primary or All tabs in their Instagram direct messages, according to Meta. The entire process of evaluating the price and requirements of the branded content or partnership ad can be done inside the Instagram app, according to the company. Brands will also be able to contact multiple content creators with details of the same project.

Meta also says it will use machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to recommend content creators to brands based on Instagram data. These recommendations are currently being tested and will be available in the coming months, via the Instagram's creator marketplace in Meta Business Suite, according to the company.

David Delima
David Delima
Xiaomi 14 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 50-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
