Xiaomi 14 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 50-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi 14 Ultra ships with Android 14-based HyperOS.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 February 2024 10:52 IST
Xiaomi 14 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 50-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 14 Ultra is offered in black, blue, white and titanium options

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 14 Ultra carries a 32-megapixel front camera
  • The smartphone will be unveiled globally at the MWC 2024
  • The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is backed by a 5,300mAh battery with 90W charging
Xiaomi 14 Ultra was unveiled in China on Thursday, February 22. This phone joins the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro, that were introduced in October 2023. The lineup is confirmed to launch globally on February 25 ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra, like the other phones in the Xiaomi 14 series, is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and ships with the new HyperOS user interface. The phone is offered in three RAM and storage configurations alongside three colour options.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra price

Offered in black, blue, and white colourways, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra starts at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 74,800) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants are priced at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 80,600) and CNY 7,799 (roughly Rs. 89,800), respectively.

There's also a Titanium Special Edition variant of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra listed at CNY 8,799 (roughly Rs. 1,01,300) for the 16GB + 1TB configuration.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra specifications, features

Xiaomi 14 Ultra sports a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED micro-curved display with a resolution of 3,200 x 1,440 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and a peak brightness level of 3,000 nits. The display is curved from all sides, and is protected by Shield Glass, which Xiaomi claims to be super tough. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 14-based HyperOS.

For optics, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is equipped with a quad rear camera unit placed within a centred, large, slightly raised, circular module. It is led by a 1-inch 50-megapixel Sony LYT900 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), alongside two 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 sensors - one with 3.2x optical and another with 5x optical zoom, with 75mm and 120mm focal length, respectively. Meanwhile, the fourth 50-megapixel sensor is paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The front camera houses a 32-megapixel sensor.

A 5,300mAh battery with support for 90W, 80W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging backs the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The phone also supports 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, NavIC, and USB Type-C. For security, it is equipped with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset also has an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance. Meanwhile, the Titanium Special Edition variant also comes with two-way satellite communication support. 

Weighing about 224.4g, the black and white Xiaomi 14 Ultra measures 161.4mm x 75.3mm x 9.2mm in size. The blue and titanium options of the model share similar dimensions but weigh 229.5g and 229.6g, respectively.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.73-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5300mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 3200x1440 pixels
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Xiaomi 14 Ultra launch, Xiaomi 14 Ultra Price, Xiaomi 14 Ultra specifications, Xiaomi 14 Series, Xiaomi, MWC, MWC 2024
