Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Instagram Spotted Working on AI Message Writing Feature; Threads Tests Post Bookmarks

Instagram Spotted Working on AI Message Writing Feature; Threads Tests Post Bookmarks

Leaked screenshots show a “Write with AI” prompt when selecting typed text in an Instagram direct message.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 February 2024 19:16 IST
Instagram Spotted Working on AI Message Writing Feature; Threads Tests Post Bookmarks

Photo Credit: Instagram

Instagram is also working on an AI auto-reply feature in chats

Highlights
  • The tipster claims the AI can rewrite the message in different styles
  • Instagram’s AI features are only available in the US
  • Threads users will be able to save posts and see them separately
Advertisement

Instagram has been experimenting with artificial intelligence (AI) features ever since Meta AI was launched by its parent company. Now, a new leak has surfaced that claims that the social media platform is working on an AI message-writing feature. It is said to allow users to rewrite, paraphrase, and make stylistic changes to their written messages in Instagram direct messages (DM). Meanwhile, Meta's newest social media platform Threads has also begun testing a post saving feature that will bookmark posts for viewing later.

Mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi leaked details about this feature on Thursday on X (formerly known as Twitter). He shared a screenshot where typed text that is selected can be seen with the option Write With AI in a chat box. Answering another user's query on its functionality, Paluzzi said, “It will probably paraphrase your message in different styles, similar to how Google's Magic Compose works.”

While details about the AI message-writing feature are not known — given that a user has to select and highlight the text for the option to show up — it appears that the AI cannot generate messages on its own within the text field. As such, the feature is more like an AI text editor. Similar existing tools offer features such as rewriting, summarising, increasing the length of the text, changing the tonality and style structure, as well as adding more contextual content to it.

It should be noted that Instagram's AI can already generate content through a different process. For that, users have to type “@Meta AI” followed by the message in any chat, and the AI will respond to it. Others in the chat will also be able to see the message. Notably, the company claims that the AI can only read the message where it is tagged, and the rest of the texts will remain private. Similarly, it will not be able to respond to any follow-up queries if it is not tagged. At present, Meta AI, which powers Instagram's AI features, is only available in the US.

Separately, Threads is also testing a new feature. Users will soon be able to bookmark their favourite posts by tapping on the option Save. Instagram head Adam Mosseri, who also overlooks Threads, said in a post that the feature will work similarly to Bookmark on Instagram. There is no announced date for the rollout of this feature, but it is expected to roll out to beta testers and regular users soon.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Instagram, Threads, Artificial intelligence, AI
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
GTA 6 Trailer Leak Was 'Disappointing' but Did Not Hurt the Team, Says Take-Two CEO: Report

Related Stories

Instagram Spotted Working on AI Message Writing Feature; Threads Tests Post Bookmarks
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
  4. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Updates App Store Connect, TestFlight Ahead of Upcoming Support for Third-Party App Marketplaces in the EU
  2. Instagram Spotted Working on AI Message Writing Feature; Threads Tests Post Bookmarks
  3. GTA 6 Trailer Leak Was 'Disappointing' but Did Not Hurt the Team, Says Take-Two CEO: Report
  4. New Nokia Smartphones Expected to Launch; Multiple Models Spotted on IMEI Database
  5. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Design Leaked Again via Hands-on Image; Suggests Circular Rear Camera Module
  6. Vivo Y200e 5G Will Reportedly Launch in India by February-End; Key Specifications Tipped
  7. Frame AI Glasses With Multimodal AI Capabilities Unveiled by Brilliant Labs
  8. Google Pixel Phones May Soon Adapt Touch Sensitivity Based on Environment: Report
  9. Government to Auction Airwaves Valued at $11.6 Billion to Boost Phone Networks
  10. Crypto Ransom Attack Payments Hit Record $1 Billion in 2023: Chainalysis
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »