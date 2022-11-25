Technology News
Twitter Responds to France Communication Regulator's Query on Deadline

Twitter's head of French operations, Damien Viel, said he was quitting the social media platform, a few days back.

By Reuters |  Updated: 25 November 2022 00:10 IST
Twitter was asked if it can meet France's legal obligation to guarantee transparent information

Highlights
  • France labour laws prevent companies to permanent employees overnight
  • Companies in France have to respect certain notice periods
  • Viel confirmed he was leaving Twitter in a separate message to Reuters

Twitter has met a Thursday deadline to respond to France's communications regulator about whether the company can meet its legal obligations, a spokesperson for the regulator said.

Arcom sent a letter on Monday to Twitter asking if it can meet its legal obligation to guarantee transparent information in spite of steep job cuts at the firm.

"Twitter responded to our letter," the spokesperson for Arcom said. "We will analyse their response. The dialogue is continuing."

A few days back, it was reported that Twitter's head of French operations, Damien Viel, said he was quitting the social media platform, whose new owner Elon Musk recently fired top executives and enforced steep job cuts at the company.

"It's over," Viel tweeted on Sunday, thanking his team in France, which he led for the last seven years.

Viel confirmed he was leaving Twitter in a separate message to Reuters.

He didn't elaborate on the circumstances of his departure and declined to say how many people Twitter employed in France either before or after Musk's takeover of the company last month.

Labour laws in France prevent companies from firing permanent employees overnight. France-based companies have to formally tell staff they aim to dismiss about their plans ahead of time, typically via a letter with acknowledgement of receipt.

They also have to respect certain notice periods, depending on the nature of the dismissal and the seniority of the staff.

For dismissals affecting several employees within 30 days, companies must also follow certain procedures, which entail informing staff, staff representatives and the ministry of labour.

This means the whole process takes at least several weeks and up to several months.

A spokesperson for Twitter in France hasn't replied to messages seeking comment since Musk's takeover in October.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

 

