Philips 5000 Series Indoor 360-Degree camera was launched in India on April 24. The camera was also showcased at CES 2024. The security camera supports 2K quality video recording without the need for a constant Wi-Fi connectivity. The footage can be stored on the SD card and later uploaded to the relevant application or cloud when an internet connection is available. The camera can be monitored using Philips' companion smartphone application. It also has a night vision feature that captures images in black and white.

Philips 5000 Series Indoor 360-Degree price in India, availability

The Philips 5000 Series Indoor 360-Degree camera is priced in India at Rs. 8,895. It is available on the Philips Domestic Appliances website as well as on Amazon. It comes in a single black shade.

Philips 5000 Series Indoor 360-Degree Camera specifications, features

Philips 5000 Series Indoor 360-Degree camera sports a 3-megapixel image sensor and supports 2K (2,304 х 1,296 pixels) resolution video recording. You can choose to record 24 x 7 using a microSD card of up to 128GB. It also supports offline recording, where without an active internet connection, the camera can keep recording on the microSD card or an optional cloud backup which requires a monthly fee.

The security camera is compatible with the Philips Home Safety application. Users can control some of the camera functions and monitor security footage using the app. It is also equipped with a two-way talk and siren feature that allows you to talk back and respond through the app. The camera is also claimed to use AI-backed motion detection tools to detect people, pets and sounds including that of a child crying.

Moreover, the Philips 5000 Series Indoor 360-Degree camera can record continuously for up to seven and a half days with 15.82GB worth of recording per day. The camera measures 174mm х 158.5mm х 99mm in size and weighs 655g. It supports black-and-white night vision and up to 10m infrared visibility. It can also pan or tilt within a range of -10 degrees to 25 degrees and comes with inbuilt microphones, speakers, and sirens.

