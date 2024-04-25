Technology News

Philips 5000 Series Indoor 360-Degree Security Camera With Offline Recording Launched in India

Philips 5000 Series Indoor 360-Degree camera supports up to 10m infrared visibility.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 April 2024 18:08 IST
Philips 5000 Series Indoor 360-Degree Security Camera With Offline Recording Launched in India

Photo Credit: Philips

Philips 5000 Series Indoor 360 Degree camera comes in a black colourway

Highlights
  • Philips 5000 Series Indoor 360-Degree camera supports 2K video
  • The security camera supports pan, zoom and tilt movements
  • The Philips 5000 Series Indoor 360-Degree camera has a 3-megapixel sensor
Advertisement

Philips 5000 Series Indoor 360-Degree camera was launched in India on April 24. The camera was also showcased at CES 2024. The security camera supports 2K quality video recording without the need for a constant Wi-Fi connectivity. The footage can be stored on the SD card and later uploaded to the relevant application or cloud when an internet connection is available. The camera can be monitored using Philips' companion smartphone application. It also has a night vision feature that captures images in black and white.

Philips 5000 Series Indoor 360-Degree price in India, availability

The Philips 5000 Series Indoor 360-Degree camera is priced in India at Rs. 8,895. It is available on the Philips Domestic Appliances website as well as on Amazon. It comes in a single black shade.

Philips 5000 Series Indoor 360-Degree Camera specifications, features

Philips 5000 Series Indoor 360-Degree camera sports a 3-megapixel image sensor and supports 2K (2,304 х 1,296 pixels) resolution video recording. You can choose to record 24 x 7 using a microSD card of up to 128GB. It also supports offline recording, where without an active internet connection, the camera can keep recording on the microSD card or an optional cloud backup which requires a monthly fee. 

The security camera is compatible with the Philips Home Safety application. Users can control some of the camera functions and monitor security footage using the app. It is also equipped with a two-way talk and siren feature that allows you to talk back and respond through the app. The camera is also claimed to use AI-backed motion detection tools to detect people, pets and sounds including that of a child crying.

Moreover, the Philips 5000 Series Indoor 360-Degree camera can record continuously for up to seven and a half days with 15.82GB worth of recording per day. The camera measures 174mm х 158.5mm х 99mm in size and weighs 655g. It supports black-and-white night vision and up to 10m infrared visibility. It can also pan or tilt within a range of -10 degrees to 25 degrees and comes with inbuilt microphones, speakers, and sirens.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Philips 5000 Series Indoor 360 Degree camera, Philips 5000 Series Indoor 360 Degree camera India launch, Philips 5000 Series Indoor 360 Degree camera price in India, Philips 5000 Series Indoor 360 Degree camera specifications, Philips, Versuni
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
WhatsApp Now Supports Face Unlock for App Lock on Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro
US Seeks 3 Years Prison for Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao
Philips 5000 Series Indoor 360-Degree Security Camera With Offline Recording Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioCinema Premium Plans With Ad-Free 4K Streaming Announced: See Price
  2. Apple iPhone 15 Receives Price Cut on Flipkart: Here's How Much It Costs
  3. OnePlus 13 Tipped to Feature Same Screen Size as the OnePlus 12
  4. OnePlus Watch 2 Gets a New Nordic Blue Colour Variant: See Price
  5. Oppo K12 With 100W Wired SuperVOOC Charging Launched: See Price
  6. iQoo Z9 Turbo, iQoo Z9, iQoo Z9x Launched: Check Price, Specifications
  7. Apple Might Finally Release a Calculator App for the iPad: Report
  8. Flipkart Upcoming Sale 2024: Check out Next Sale Date and Best Offers
  9. GTA San Andreas Cheat Codes for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and Mobile
#Latest Stories
  1. Itel T11 Pro TWS Earbuds With ENC, Up to 42-Hour Total Battery Life Debut in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Philips 5000 Series Indoor 360-Degree Security Camera With Offline Recording Launched in India
  3. Apple's Calculator App to Get a Major Upgrade, Could Be Released on the iPad: Report
  4. WhatsApp Now Supports Face Unlock for App Lock on Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro
  5. Threads Is Testing an Automatic Post Archive Feature to Let Users Hide Old Posts
  6. US Seeks 3 Years Prison for Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Gets ChatGPT Integration, RAM Booster, and More With Nothing OS 2.5.5 Update
  8. Hyundai, Kia to Launch First India-Made EVs Next Year
  9. Apple iPhone 15 Price in India Temporarily Cut on Flipkart: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  10. Oppo A3 With 6.67-Inch Display, 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Listed on TENAA
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »