Technology News
loading

Oppo F21 Pro Receives Stable Android 13-Based ColorOS 13 Update: All Details

ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 comes with new features, redesigned home screen, and more.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 24 November 2022 20:56 IST
Oppo F21 Pro Receives Stable Android 13-Based ColorOS 13 Update: All Details

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo rolls out Android 13 based ColorOS 13 update for F21 Pro

Highlights
  • Oppo F21 Pro was launched earlier this year with Android 11-based ColorOS
  • The update comes with fixes for issues like device heating, more
  • It will be rolled out to all Oppo F21 Pro users in a phased manner

Oppo F21 Pro has started receiving a new OTA software update that brings Android 13-based ColorOS 13 to the handset. The beta version of this update was introduced to the Oppo F21 Pro earlier this year in September and now the stable version of the same is available. The update is currently available for users in India as well as Indonesia. ColorOS 13 comes with a redesigned colour palette, new font, and gets a Dynamic Computing Engine that is said to improve battery life.

According to a post by Oppo on its official community page, the update for the Oppo F21 Pro comes with version number C.31. The latest OTA software update by Oppo will be made available to devices in a phased manner. Users of these phones can go to Settings > About device to check if their device has received the update.

The new ColorOS 13 update comes with several new features. It gets a redesigned colour palette that changes its shade throughout the day. Additionally, it also features improved fonts that make it easier to read text. ColorOS 13 also improves the always-on display with new styles and integration with third party apps.

The Oppo F21 Pro was launched earlier this year with Snapdragon 695 SoC and Android 11-based ColorOS 12 UI on top. The phone also features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display, 8GB RAM, and a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary rear camera. It houses a 4,500mAh battery that offers 33W fast charging support.

Meanwhile, Oppo earlier today launched the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+, Reno 9 Pro, and Reno 9 in China. The standard Oppo Reno 9 is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SOC, whereas the Reno 9 Pro and Reno 9 Pro+ get a Snapdragon 778G SoC and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, respectively. 

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo F21 Pro
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Apple May Have Shelved Plans to Launch Affordable Pencil: Report
Featured video of the day
Download All Your Twitter Data

Related Stories

Oppo F21 Pro Receives Stable Android 13-Based ColorOS 13 Update: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 10 Pro Series Set to Launch in India on December 8
  2. Black Friday 2022: How to Grab Deals From India
  3. Best Earphones, Headphones for Every Budget
  4. Honor 80, Honor 80 Pro Launched Alongside Honor 80 SE: All Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S20 FE Get Android 13-Based One UI 5 Update
  6. Motorola 'Penang' Device Images Leaked, Dual Rear Cameras Tipped
  7. Watch the Trailer for Avatar 2, Advance Booking Now Open in India
  8. Apple Got These Five Things Right With The iPhone 14 Pro Series
  9. Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, Reno 9 Pro+ Launched: All You Need to Know
  10. Oppo Reno 9 Series Key Specifications Confirmed: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo F21 Pro Receives Stable Android 13-Based ColorOS 13 Update: All Details
  2. Apple May Have Shelved Plans to Launch Affordable Pencil: Report
  3. Mattel Launches NFT Marketplace on Flow, Hot Wheels NFT Garage Drop Announced
  4. Samsung Galaxy A34 Design Renders Emerge With 6.5-inch Display, Triple Rear Camera: Report
  5. Mango Markets Exploiter Tried to Exploit Aave Loophole: Here's How the Attempt Failed
  6. Ptron Bassbuds Nyx TWS Earphones With Transparent Charging Case, Movie Mode Launched in India: All Details
  7. Sam Bankman-Fried Says He's 'Deeply Sorry' in Letter to Former FTX Employees
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 Update Teased by CEO Carl Pei, Beta Testing Could Start Soon
  9. Indian Telecom Gear Firms to Run 5G Trial for Railways Between Palwal-Mathura
  10. Google Messages Will Soon Let Users React to Texts With Any Emoji: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.