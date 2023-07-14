Twitter said on Thursday that select content creators on the social media platform will be eligible to get a part of the advertising revenue the company earns.

The content creators will get a share of revenue from ads displayed in their replies, Twitter said, adding that to be eligible the creators should be verified users with at least 5 million impressions on their posts in each of the last 3 months and have a Stripe payment account.

Twitter is trying to draw more content creators to the platform. Earlier this year, the company allowed users to offer paid subscription to their content on the platform.

Elon Musk, the billionaire who bought Twitter last October, has previously said the company will pass on the entire subscription revenue to creators in the first year excluding payment gateway charges.

Musk's move to share revenue from advertisements with some of its content creators comes days after Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Platforms launched a direct challenge to Twitter with its Threads app. Threads has since raced to cross 100 million sign-ups within five days of launch. Twitter has threatened to sue Meta, accusing it of hiring former employees who had access to trade secrets and other confidential information.

Twitter last week had put a temporary limit on the number of tweets that users can see each day, a move that has sparked some backlash and could undermine the social network's efforts to attract advertisers. The limit, imposed to "address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation", is the latest change by the Musk-owned company. The company has seen advertisers flee amid worries about Musk's approach to content moderation rules, impacting its revenue.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.