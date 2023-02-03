Technology News

Twitter to Share Ad Revenue With Some of Its Content Creators, Says Elon Musk

Twitter has seen advertisers flee amid worries about Musk's approach to content moderation rules, impacting its revenue.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 February 2023 22:54 IST
Elon Musk also said that legacy Blue Verified would be scrapped in a few months

Highlights
  • Elon Musk did not reveal about portion of revenue that would be shared
  • The user must be a subscriber of Blue Verified to get ad revenue share
  • As Twitter CEO, Elon Musk has focused on reducing costs

Twitter will start sharing revenue from advertisements with some of its content creators, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Friday.

Effective Friday, revenue from ads that appear on a creator's reply threads, will be shared. The user must be a subscriber of Blue Verified, Musk said.

Musk, however, did not give details about the portion of revenue that would be shared with users.

 

Twitter has seen advertisers flee amid worries about Musk's approach to content moderation rules, impacting its revenue.

Days after taking charge of the company, Musk said Twitter had seen a "massive" drop in revenue and blamed activist groups for pressuring advertisers.

As Twitter CEO, Musk has focused on reducing costs and introducing new plans for Twitter Blue subscription service, which offers the sought-after "verified" badge.

Separately, Musk said on Friday that legacy Blue Verified would be scrapped in a few months as it was "deeply corrupted".

A few days back, it was reported that the microblogging site is working on ways to introduce payments on the social media platform. A news report was stated saying that Twitter has begun applying for regulatory licenses for the process. 

Ever since his takeover, Musk has been pushing Twitter to create new streams of revenue. The company has faced quite a drop in advertising income, following his $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3.6 lakh crore) takeover of the company in October.

Musk had previously also stated that the Twitter acquisition would be part of a master plan to create "the everything app". This app, according to the billionaire, would offer social networking, peer-to-peer payments and e-commerce shopping.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

 

