Technology News

Elon Musk Puts $20 Billion Value on Twitter in Internal Memo to Staff: Report

Elon Musk claimed in December that Twitter was on track to be "roughly cash flow break-even" in 2023.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 March 2023 10:51 IST
Elon Musk Puts $20 Billion Value on Twitter in Internal Memo to Staff: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion last year

Highlights
  • The reported valuation is less than half the amount Musk acquired it for
  • Musk slashed more than half of Twitter's 7,500 staff
  • Twitter has been leaning heavily on automation to moderate content

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has offered the social-media company's employees stock grants at a valuation of nearly $20 billion (roughly Rs. 1,64,600 crore), the Information reported on Saturday, citing a person familiar with an email Musk sent to Twitter staff.

The reported valuation is less than half of the $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,62,100 crore) that Musk paid to acquire the social media platform, pointing to a drop in Twitter's value.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters' emailed request for a comment.

Musk said in December that Twitter is on track to be "roughly cash flow break-even" in 2023 as top advertisers slashed their spending on the social-media platform after the billionaire' s takeover.

Earlier this month, the European Union reportedly told Musk to hire more human moderators and fact-checkers to review posts on Twitter, following talks between Musk, Twitter executives and regulators in Brussels.

The demand complicates Musk's efforts to reorganise the loss-making business he acquired for $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,62,100 crore) in October. He has slashed more than half of Twitter's 7,500 staff, including the entire trust and safety teams in some offices, while seeking cheaper methods to monitor tweets, the report said.

The massive layoffs have raised concerns if Twitter can comply with the EU's Digital Services Act that requires Internet platforms to put specific measures in place against illegal content, before the law comes into full effect in early 2024.

Twitter has been leaning heavily on automation to moderate content, doing away with certain manual reviews. It does not employ fact checkers, unlike larger rival Meta Platforms, which owns Facebook and Instagram, the report said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter Value, Twitter, Elon Musk
Twitter Source Code Partially Leaked Online via GitHub, Court Filing Shows
Elon Musk Puts $20 Billion Value on Twitter in Internal Memo to Staff: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Variant With 6GB of RAM Could Launch at This Price
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Said to Gain BIS Certification, India Launch Imminent
  3. Paytm Wins RBI Extension for Payment Aggregator Licence Application
  4. Infinix Hot 30i With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut
  6. Vivo V27 Pro Review: Many Ifs and Buts
  7. WazirX Says $390 Million Tied to Suspicious Transactions in Last 5 Months
  8. How to Activate Your Jio eSIM
  9. Infinix Hot 30i Key Specifications Leak Ahead of India Launch
  10. OnePlus 11 Concept Phone With Active Liquid Cooling Unveiled at MWC 2023
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Conman Dupes Retired Mumbai Woman on Matrimonial Website, Steals Rs. 24 Lakh: Report
  2. Apple May Be Split on Its Upcoming AR/VR Headset
  3. India's First Quantum Computing-Based Telecom Network Link Operational, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Says
  4. 'Glaze' Software Can Thwart Copycat AI Tools From Stealing Artist Styles, Researchers Say
  5. Infinix Hot 30i With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Redmi Note 12S, Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G Tipped to Get 120Hz AMOLED Displays; Design Leaked: Details
  7. Realme GT 3 Surfaces on BIS Certification Website, Launch in India Expected Soon: All Details
  8. Sun Pharma Flags Revenue Drop Following 'IT Security Incident' in March: Details
  9. OneWeb Completes Satellite 'Constellation' to Offer Global Internet Coverage Like Rival Starlink
  10. Bitcoin, Ether Prices Continue Upward Trend as Some Altcoins' Values Fall Amid Month-End Volatility
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.