Twitter Source Code Partially Leaked Online via GitHub, Court Filing Shows

Twitter has asked a US court to order GitHub to reveal the identity of the user who leaked the company's source code.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 March 2023 10:11 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter

Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion last year

Highlights
  • Github said it took down the code on Friday
  • Github did not immediately respond to a request for comment
  • It is a Microsoft-led platform for sharing code for software development

Some parts of Twitter's source code have been leaked and the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk is seeking information on the person responsible, a legal filing showed.

According to the filing, "various excerpts" of Twitter's source code, which is used to run the company online, were posted on Github, a Microsoft-owned platform for sharing code for software development, by a user named 'FreeSpeechEnthusiast'.

Github said it took down the code on Friday at Twitter's request.

Twitter has asked the US District Court for the Northern District of California to order Github to produce "All identifying information" associated with the 'FreeSpeechEnthusiast' user name, the March 24 filing showed.

Github did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on whether it has supplied such information. It also did not comment on how long Twitter's source code had been publicly available.

Twitter also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The news was first reported by the New York Times.

© Thomson Reuters 2023
 

Further reading: twitter source code, Twitter, Elon Musk, GitHub, Microsoft
Asus ROG Phone 7 Series Key Specifications Leak Ahead of April 13 Launch Date: All Details
