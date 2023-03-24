Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Twitter Blue Users Could Soon be Able Hide ‘Badge of Shame’ Amid Heavy Trolling

Twitter Blue Users Could Soon be Able Hide ‘Badge of Shame’ Amid Heavy Trolling

Under the leadership of its CEO Elon Musk, Twitter began offering blue ticks for sale last year.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 24 March 2023 18:56 IST
Twitter Blue Users Could Soon be Able Hide ‘Badge of Shame’ Amid Heavy Trolling

Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter Blue subscription in India costs Rs. 900 monthly

Highlights
  • Twitter is loading its paid services with newer features
  • Hiding blue ticks for paid users could be an upcoming feature
  • Twitter Blue subscribers are often trolled for buying ‘badge of shame’

Twitter might be testing an option to let its blue tick buyers choose if they wish to display their verification badges or hide it. As Twitter gears up to remove legacy blue ticks starting April 1, it is rolling out more profile customisation features for people who have paid to get their blue ticks as part of the Twitter Blue plan. Under the leadership of its CEO Elon Musk, Twitter began offering blue ticks for sale last year.

As spotted by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, Twitter Blue users would soon be able to choose if they wish to show their blue ticks or keep them concealed.

Paluzzi shared a screenshot of the feature, which currently looks under trial, with his followers on the micro-blogging platform.

Regardless of what users choose, all Twitter Blue users are expected to still be able to utilise the special features that come bundled with the blue tick, including longer tweets and the option to edit published posts.

This could also save Twitter's paid users from the heavy trolling that have been coming their way for buying a verification badge. Some have even called the iconic Twitter blue tick the ‘badge of shame'.

As of now, Twitter has not officially disclosed details around the launch of this feature.

The blue check mark — previously free for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists, and other public figures — was put on sale last year to grow Twitter revenue.

Buying a blue tick on Twitter costs Rs. 900 per month in India. In the US, it is priced at $8 (roughly Rs. 660) on the monthly basis.

In order to give special features and benefits to only paid subscribers, Twitter has decided to pull back the blue ticks that were issued upon legitimate verification before Musk stepped into the picture.

The company plans to keep loading the Twitter Blue subscription with more features to make it enticing for people to buy.

In January 2023, for instance, Musk had said that a higher priced subscription of the social media platform will not carry advertisements.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Apps, Blue Tick, Elon Musk
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-inch AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched: All Details

Related Stories

Twitter Blue Users Could Soon be Able Hide ‘Badge of Shame’ Amid Heavy Trolling
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12 4G With Snapdragon 685 SoC Launched: See Price
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  3. Infinix Hot 30i Key Specifications Leak Ahead of India Launch
  4. 1.2 Crore WhatsApp Users, 17 Lakh Facebook Users Targeted in This Data Theft
  5. Accenture Announces Plans to Cut 19,000 Jobs: Here's Why
  6. Samsung Galaxy M54 5G 6,000mAh Battery Unveiled: Details
  7. Moto G53s 5G Key Specifications Leaked via Google Play Console Listing: Details
  8. Jio's Unlimited 5G Plans Are Forcing Airtel to Play Catch-up, says JP Morgan
  9. Asus ROG Phone 7 Confirmed to Launch Globally on This Date
  10. Google Pixel 6a Gets 5G Support in India With Latest Update: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Battery Specifications Tipped Ahead of Series Launch
  2. Redmi A2 Surfaces on Google Play Console, Could Feature MediaTek Helio G36 SoC: Report
  3. SoundHound Launches Chat AI Voice Assistant With Access to ChatGPT on Android, iOS
  4. Twitter Blue Users Could Soon be Able Hide ‘Badge of Shame’ Amid Heavy Trolling
  5. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Details Leak, Tipped to Feature Reworked CPU Clusters, Drop 32-Bit Support
  6. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-inch AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched: All Details
  7. Apple to Invest $1 Billion A Year on Theatrical Film Releases: Report
  8. China Denies Asking Firms to Share Overseas Data Amid Multiple TikTok Bans
  9. Jubilee Trailer: Vikramaditya Motwane’s New Prime Video Series Depicts Glamour and Scandals in Golden Age Bollywood
  10. Google Rolling Out iOS-Like ‘Sync Apps to Devices’ Feature for Android: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.