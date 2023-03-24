Technology News
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Elon Musk Denies Report on Plans for Multi Billion Dollar Funding From Saudi, UAE for SpaceX

Elon Musk Denies Report on Plans for Multi-Billion Dollar Funding From Saudi, UAE for SpaceX

SpaceX raised $2 billion (roughly Rs. 16,491 crore) in 2022 and $2.6 billion (roughly Rs. 21,438 crore) in 2020, according to a venture capital firm.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 March 2023 16:31 IST
Elon Musk Denies Report on Plans for Multi-Billion Dollar Funding From Saudi, UAE for SpaceX

Photo Credit: Twitter/ SpaceX

The funding round is expected to value SpaceX at about $140 billion

Highlights
  • Investors from Saudi and UAE reportedly planned to invest in SpaceX
  • Musk tweeted "not true" responding to the report
  • SpaceX launched a mission to ISS earlier this month

Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of SpaceX, on Friday denied a media report from earlier this week that said investors from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were planning to invest in a multi-billion dollar funding round in the company.

A unit of Saudi Arabia's investment fund and an Abu Dhabi-based company are planning to invest in a multi-billion dollar funding round for SpaceX, the Information had reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Musk tweeted "not true" responding to the report.

The funding round is expected to value the rocket maker at about $140 billion (roughly Rs. 11,54,384 crore), the report added.

SpaceX raised $2 billion (roughly Rs. 16,491 crore) in 2022 and $2.6 billion (roughly Rs. 21,438 crore) in 2020, according to venture capital firm Space Capital.

Meanwhile, Amazon announced last week that it plans to launch its first Internet satellites to space in the first half of 2024 and offer initial commercial tests shortly after, as it prepares to vie with Elon Musk's SpaceX and others to provide broadband Internet globally.

Amazon's satellite Internet unit, Project Kuiper, will begin mass-producing the satellites later this year, the company said. Those will be the first of over 3,000 satellites the technology giant plans to launch in low-Earth orbit in the next few years.

"We'll definitely be beta testing with commercial customers in 2024," Dave Limp, senior vice president of Amazon devices, said at a conference in Washington.

With plans to pump more than $10 billion (roughly Rs. 82,400 crore) into the Kuiper network, Amazon sees its experience producing millions of devices from its consumer electronics powerhouse as an edge over rival SpaceX, the Musk-owned space company whose Starlink network already has roughly 4,000 satellites in space.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SpaceX, Elon Musk, Space Capital
Moto G53s 5G Spotted on Google Play Console; Tipped to Get Snapdragon 480 SoC: Report

Related Stories

Elon Musk Denies Report on Plans for Multi-Billion Dollar Funding From Saudi, UAE for SpaceX
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12 4G With Snapdragon 685 SoC Launched: See Price
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  3. Infinix Hot 30i Key Specifications Leak Ahead of India Launch
  4. 1.2 Crore WhatsApp Users, 17 Lakh Facebook Users Targeted in This Data Theft
  5. Accenture Announces Plans to Cut 19,000 Jobs: Here's Why
  6. Samsung Galaxy M54 5G 6,000mAh Battery Unveiled: Details
  7. Moto G53s 5G Key Specifications Leaked via Google Play Console Listing: Details
  8. Jio's Unlimited 5G Plans Are Forcing Airtel to Play Catch-up, says JP Morgan
  9. Asus ROG Phone 7 Confirmed to Launch Globally on This Date
  10. Google Pixel 6a Gets 5G Support in India With Latest Update: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Battery Specifications Tipped Ahead of Series Launch
  2. Redmi A2 Surfaces on Google Play Console, Could Feature MediaTek Helio G36 SoC: Report
  3. SoundHound Launches Chat AI Voice Assistant With Access to ChatGPT on Android, iOS
  4. Twitter Blue Users Could Soon be Able Hide ‘Badge of Shame’ Amid Heavy Trolling
  5. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Details Leak, Tipped to Feature Reworked CPU Clusters, Drop 32-Bit Support
  6. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-inch AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched: All Details
  7. Apple to Invest $1 Billion A Year on Theatrical Film Releases: Report
  8. China Denies Asking Firms to Share Overseas Data Amid Multiple TikTok Bans
  9. Jubilee Trailer: Vikramaditya Motwane’s New Prime Video Series Depicts Glamour and Scandals in Golden Age Bollywood
  10. Google Rolling Out iOS-Like ‘Sync Apps to Devices’ Feature for Android: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.