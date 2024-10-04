WhatsApp has introduced a new set of features for status updates. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform is rolling out new status likes and private mentions features for Android and iOS users. Likes on Status is a new way to acknowledge a contact's status update by tapping the heart emoji. With private mentions, users can now mention and tag contacts in their status updates. People mentioned can reshare that status to their account, whereas the mention will remain hidden from others viewing the status. Similar features already exist on Facebook and Instagram.

WhatsApp Introduces Ability to Like Statuses, Mention Contacts

WhatsApp announced new updates to its Status feature via a blog post on Thursday. The messaging app is rolling out new Status likes and private mentions features for all users. With the like feature, users can like their contact's status updates with a single tap and the heart emoji. This works similarly to liking Instagram stories.

Status likes are private and don't have a counter. Only the person who shared the status can see who has liked it in the list of viewers.

WhatsApp's new Private mentions allows users to privately mention and tag their contacts in their status. The tagged contacts can also reshare it easily with their audience. This feature works similarly to tagging friends on Facebook and Instagram stories. The private mentions on WhatsApp will be hidden and won't be shown on the status.

The new WhatsApp status features are rolling out and will soon be available to users worldwide. WhatsApp confirmed that it will bring more features to the Status and the Updates tab over the next few months.