The sequel to Lords of the Fallen is currently in development, eyeing a release on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X in 2026. The game, internally known as “Project III,” doesn't have an official title yet, but publisher CI Games has shared new details about the sequel. Lords of the Fallen 2 is at full production stage and will be revealed next year. The action-RPG is still targeting a 2026 launch.

Lords of the Fallen Sequel

In a financial report outlining its strategy and roadmap for the years 2025-2028, CI Games shed more light on the Lords of the Fallen sequel, along with its slate of planned games for the next three years. According to the publisher, Project III, the “next major instalment in LOTF franchise,” is in full production at developer Hexworks. Just like Lords of the Fallen (2023), the sequel is being built on Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5.

CI Games believes that Lords of the Fallen 2 will have “increased appeal and accessibility to both existing and wider audiences.” In the report, the publisher also said that the Soulslike title will come with gameplay improvements like increased game mode optionality, a more commercial art style and narrative, and elevated production values.

Additionally, Lords of the Fallen 2 will feature “full ‘shared-progression' co-op alongside core single player campaign.”

The game will be announced in 2025, “with marketing campaign leveraging strong brand awareness following significant marketing spend for Lords 23 & growing install base,” the publisher confirmed. Lords of the Fallen 2 will be launched sometime in 2026.

As confirmed in June, the game will be an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC, as part of a deal with Epic Games, that grants the Fortnite maker “exclusive worldwide distribution rights” to the sequel on PC. In its latest financial report, CI games said that it had received “major investment” from Epic for PC exclusivity.

Other Projects in Development

In addition to the Lords of the Fallen sequel, the publisher is also working on two other games, currently in pre-production phase, set to launch by 2028. The first of them is “Project SGW Evolved,” the next instalment in Sniper: Ghost Warrior franchise, also built on Unreal Engine 5. The game will blend first-person shooting with the survival genre and is planned for launch in 2027.

The second is “Project H,” a “major action-RPG IP" within the fantasy genre in development at Underdog studio. The game will be developed in Unreal Engine 5 and utilise systems and architecture from Lords of the Fallen and Project III. Project H is targeting a 2028 release.

The 2023 Lords of the Fallen reboot was released in October 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series S/X and PC, via both Steam and Epic Games Store.