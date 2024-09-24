Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Expands Testing for 'Read All' Chats Feature on Latest Beta for Android Phones

WhatsApp Expands Testing for 'Read All' Chats Feature on Latest Beta for Android Phones

WhatsApp's new 'Read all' feature allow users to clear their unread message count by marking all received messages as ‘read'.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 September 2024 19:29 IST
WhatsApp Expands Testing for 'Read All' Chats Feature on Latest Beta for Android Phones

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Mika Baumeister

WhatsApp's 'Read all' feature is in development and is only available to beta testers

Highlights
  • WhatsApp now lets testers mark all chats as read in one go
  • The feature was spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.20.19
  • The 'Read all' shortcut is designed to improve chat management
Advertisement

WhatsApp for Android is now testing a feature that lets users mark all chats as read at once. In recent months, this feature was said to be in development but remained inaccessible to beta testers. However, the instant messaging platform's latest beta update for Android changes things and makes it available to several beta testers. It is the latest beta features on the platform to be rolled out to testers alongside the ability to block messages from unknown accounts, while other theming improvements are still being developed.

WhatsApp Begins Testing 'Read All' Feature

First spotted by feature tracker WABetaInfo, the in-development feature aims to improve the chat management experience on WhatsApp. After updating WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.20.19, Gadgets 360 was able to confirm that the feature was working as intended. It allows users to clear their unread message count by marking all received messages as ‘read'.

wabetainfo whatsapp chats WhatsApp

Marking All Chats Read at Once Feature on WhatsApp
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

The Read all option in the overflow menu can be accessed by tapping the three dot menu. Tapping Read all marks all chats in the list as read, negating the need to manually select all chats and choosing the Mark as read option.

This feature is expected to be released to all users on the stable update channel with a future update. It is currently available to beta testers on Android, while iOS users might have to wait for a while for the feature to be available.

It should be noted that while developers test many features in beta, not all of them make their way to the public version of the app. However, the appearance of the feature on beta testers' handsets is a sign that the feature is likely to be rolled out to all users in the coming months.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Android Beta, WhatsApp Beta, Whatsapp Beta Update
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OnePlus 13 Listed on China's 3C Website With 100W Fast Charging Support: Report

Related Stories

WhatsApp Expands Testing for 'Read All' Chats Feature on Latest Beta for Android Phones
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 9 Pro, iQOO 12 5G, More Discounted at Amazon Great Indian Festival
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Key Specifications Spotted on Geekbench
  3. Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Chipset, Battery Confirmed; Note 14 Pro Features Leaked
  4. Here's How Much Storage You Need to Run Apple Intelligence on Your iPhone
  5. Nothing Ear Open Design, Key Specifications Leak Online Ahead of Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Unboxing Video Reveals Full Design, Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Ear Open With ChatGPT Integration, Up to 8 Hours of Music Playback Launched in India
  2. WhatsApp Expands Testing for 'Read All' Chats Feature on Latest Beta for Android Phones
  3. OnePlus 13 Listed on China's 3C Website With 100W Fast Charging Support: Report
  4. Audio-Technica ATH-TWX7 With Up to 24 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Google’s Circle to Search Feature Will Reportedly Work With Message Bubbles With Android 15
  6. Cloudflare Introduces AI Audit Tool to Block Data Scraping AI Bots from Accessing Websites
  7. Elon Musk’s X Will Soon Let Users View Posts From People Even if They Have Been Blocked
  8. iQOO Z9s Pro 5G, iQOO Neo 9 Pro, iQOO 12 5G, More Discounted During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024
  9. Dreame X40 Ultra Robot Vacuum-Mop With 12,000Pa Suction Power Launched in India
  10. Sweden Classifies Some Crypto Exchanges as ‘Professional Money Launderers’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »