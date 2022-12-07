Technology News
Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) With 6-Inch Display, 16GB Storage, USB Type-C Port Launched in India

Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) price in India is set at Rs. 9,999.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 7 December 2022 20:08 IST
Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) With 6-Inch Display, 16GB Storage, USB Type-C Port Launched in India

Photo Credit: Amazon

The Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) is now out.

Highlights
  • Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) comes with more storage
  • The e-reader comes in black and denim colour variants
  • Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) features a 300ppi screen resolution

Amazon has launched the next generation of its popular e-reader Kindle in India. The all-new Kindle features a 6-inch display with a resolution of 300ppi, a USB Type-C port for charging and up to six weeks of battery life. The latest e-reader is equipped with 16GB of inbuilt storage. Amazon claims it is their lightest and most compact Kindle yet and is better suited to comfortable one-handed reading. It is also the last Kindle model to drop the Micro-USB port.

The company's latest e-book reader brings improvements to storage and charging, according to the company. It features 16GB of storage, which is twice as much as the 10th generation Amazon Kindle that was launched in 2019.

Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) price, availability

The latest Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) is priced at Rs 9,999 in India. However, the company says that it is currently available at an introductory price of Rs 8,999 as part of a limited period offer subject to stocks. After the offer period, the e-reader will be sold at the retail price.

The device will be sold in two colour variants — black and denim. The all-new Kindle is now available via Amazon.

Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) specifications

The latest Amazon Kindle comes with a 300 ppi 6-inch display, with an adjustable front light and dark mode features. According to Amazon, the glare-free display has thrice as many pixels as the previous generation of the e-reader.

The all-new Kindle has 16GB of inbuilt storage as compared to the 8GB storage option in the previous generation. Amazon claims that the e-book reader offers up to six weeks of battery life. The new Kindle also sports a USB-C charging port, which is an upgrade over the 10th generation Kindle model.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Kindle, Amazon, E book Readers
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
RBI to Introduce 'Single Block, Multiple Debits' Feature on UPI for E-Commerce, Investments
Featured video of the day
Corning Launches the Next Generation of Glass

