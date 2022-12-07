Technology News
RBI to Introduce 'Single Block, Multiple Debits' Feature on UPI for E-Commerce, Investments

Funds will remain in a customer's account till actual delivery of goods or services, according to the RBI

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 7 December 2022 19:13 IST
RBI to Introduce 'Single Block, Multiple Debits' Feature on UPI for E-Commerce, Investments

Photo Credit: Unsplash

NPCI runs the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) used for real-time payments

Highlights
  • RBI Governor believes new mechanism will build higher degree of trust
  • Payment mandate will be created by blocking funds
  • NPCI to be issued sperate instructions to implement enhancement

The RBI on Wednesday said it has decided to add a feature in the UPI platform to aid payments where delivery of goods and services happens later, like e-commerce purchases, hotel bookings or investments in securities.

Through the 'single-block-and-multiple debits' feature on the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) platform, customers will have more trust while carrying out such transactions.

“It has…been decided to introduce a single-block-and-multiple-debits functionality in UPI, which will significantly enhance the ease of making payments in e-commerce space and towards investments in securities,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said after announcing the bi-monthly policy review.

Das said a customer will create a payment mandate against a merchant by blocking funds in his/her bank account for specific purposes which can be debited, whenever needed.

Such a facility will build higher degree of trust in transactions as merchants will be assured of timely payments, while the funds remain in the customer's account till actual delivery of goods or services, the governor added.

The governor said the feature will also be helpful in purchase of government securities using the RBI's retail direct scheme.

He also said separate instruction will be issued to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to implement the enhancement.

Meanwhile, Das also announced an expansion in the scope of Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) to include all payments and collections.

Right now, BBPS does not have a facility to process non-recurring payments or collection requirements of individuals even if they are recurring in nature, Das said, adding this results in professional service fee payments, education fees, tax payments, rent collections being outside the ambit of the platform.

The new system will make the BBPS platform accessible to a wider set of individuals and businesses who can benefit from the transparent and uniform payments experience, faster access to funds and improved efficiency, Das said.

Separate guidelines will be issued to NPCI Bharat BillPay (NBBL) regarding the same, he said.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: RBI, UPI, E-commerce, Investments
Central Bank Digital Currency Transactions to Remain Anonymous 'To a Certain Degree': RBI
RBI to Introduce 'Single Block, Multiple Debits' Feature on UPI for E-Commerce, Investments
