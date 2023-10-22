Technology News

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top Deals on Kindle Devices Worth Checking Out

HDFC Bank, One Card, and Bank of Baroda card holders can avail an additional 10 percent discount when they purchase products during the Amazon sale.

Updated: 22 October 2023 08:00 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top Deals on Kindle Devices Worth Checking Out

Photo Credit: Amazon

You can avail a bunch of discounts during the ongoing Amazon sale

Highlights
  • Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2023 started in October
  • Several Kindle e-readers are available at significant discounts
  • The Kindle Paperwhite is a great, affordable option for readers
Amazon Great Indian Festival is back this year with incredible deals across smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, and more. As usual, the latest edition of Amazon sale offers a bunch of good deals on the Kindle range of devices. For some of us who prefer a quiet life where you relax over the weekend and catch up on your literary backlog - Amazon's Kindle series of e-readers is the most popular brand globally, thanks to its lightweight and easy-to-use interface that's not harsh on the eyes. There are two main variants, though — the more affordable Paperwhite and the slightly outdated Oasis. The former comes with a 6.8-inch display with an adjustable warm light that should help with reading in low-light situations. Unless chunky bezels are a no-go, these should be perfect, providing up to 10 weeks of battery life on a single charge. The Kindle Paperwhite costs Rs. 11,999 for the 8GB version (14 percent discount).

Of course, unless you're a voracious reader, I imagine it'd be pretty hard to fill up all that storage, albeit if you run out, just let Amazon's cloud take care of that for you. Much of the difference lies in the appearance, with the Kindle Oasis (10th Gen) bearing an aluminium body in luxurious colourways like gold and graphite. Furthermore, its buttons are set on the right-hand-side bezel, allowing you to turn pages without having to smudge your greasy fingers on the 7-inch screen. The Kindle Oasis, Champagne Gold version, is available at a 16 percent discount during the Amazon Sale, costing Rs. 20,999. It comes with 32GB of storage and Wi-Fi connectivity. There's also a version that adds 4G connectivity to the mix, ideal for those who often travel, so they can use their phone data to connect to the internet and read books. This version of Kindle Oasis is listed at Rs. 24,999, down from Rs. 28,999, thanks to a 14 percent discount.

Keeping with tradition, customers can avail of additional discounts — on top of the original deal — based on their banks during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023. As we enter this new phase of the sale, customers owning an HDFC Bank, One Card, and Bank of Baroda debit or credit cards will receive an additional 10 percent discount on their purchases. EMI offers are also available during this festive season, for which Amazon has yet to announce an end date.

Here are the Top Deals on Kindle E-readers During Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale

Product MRP Deal Price
Kindle (10th Gen) with 6-inch Display Rs. 7,999 Rs. 6,799
Kindle Paperwhite (8GB storage) Rs. 13,999 Rs. 11,999
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32GB) Rs. 17,999 Rs. 14,999
Kindle Oasis (10th Gen with 8GB storage) Rs. 21,999 Rs. 17,999
Kindle Oasis (10th Gen with 32GB storage) + Wi-Fi Rs. 24,999 Rs. 20,999
Kindle Oasis (10th Gen with 32GB storage) + Wi-Fi + Free 4G Rs. 28,999 Rs. 24,999

