Honor Pad X8 is confirmed to launch in India on June 22. The tablet was released in China last year in September. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and is backed by a 5,100mAh battery. The tablet is offered in China Dawn Blue and Mint colour options and is available in 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB storage variants. It is equipped with a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front camera sensor. The price of the tablet in India has been revealed on Amazon ahead of its launch.

Honor Pad X8 price in India, availability

According to the Amazon listing the 3GB + 32GB variant of the Honor Pad X8 will be priced in India at Rs. 10,999. A GizmoChina report suggests that the 4GB + 64GB variant will be available at Rs. 11,999. At the time of writing, the latter listing was not found.

The Honor India website confirms that the tablet will be offered in India in a singular Blue Hour colour option. The tablet will be available for purchase starting at 12 PM IST on June 22.

Honor Pad X8 specifications, features

Honor Pad X8 sports a 10.1-inch full-HD IPS display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 pixels and a pixel density of 224ppi. The Indian variant of the tablet boots Android 12-based Magic OS skin on top.

The tablet is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. However, the company is likely to launch lower storage variants in India. A 3GB + 32GB variant is listed on Amazon. Another 4GB + 64GB model may also be available.

For optics, the tablet includes a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front camera for selfies. The tablet packs a 5,100mAh battery, that is said to charge from 0 to 100 percent in three hours.

The aluminium body of the tablet weighs 460 grams and measures 240.2mm x 159mm x 7.55mm in size. It supports USB Type-C, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity, and comes equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack. The tablet also boasts stereo speakers with Honor Histen sound effects.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.