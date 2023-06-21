Technology News
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Honor Pad X8 With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC to Launch in India on June 22, Price Revealed on Amazon

Honor Pad X8 With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC to Launch in India on June 22, Price Revealed on Amazon

Honor Pad X8 3GB + 32GB variant is listed in India at Rs. 10,999.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 June 2023 14:05 IST
Honor Pad X8 With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC to Launch in India on June 22, Price Revealed on Amazon

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Pad X8 is offered in a Blue Hour color variant

Highlights
  • Honor Pad X8 sports a 10.1-inch full-HD IPS display
  • The tablet boots Android 12-based Magic OS skin on top
  • It is backed up by a 5,100mAh battery

Honor Pad X8 is confirmed to launch in India on June 22. The tablet was released in China last year in September. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and is backed by a 5,100mAh battery. The tablet is offered in China Dawn Blue and Mint colour options and is available in 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB storage variants. It is equipped with a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front camera sensor. The price of the tablet in India has been revealed on Amazon ahead of its launch.

Honor Pad X8 price in India, availability

According to the Amazon listing the 3GB + 32GB variant of the Honor Pad X8 will be priced in India at Rs. 10,999. A GizmoChina report suggests that the 4GB + 64GB variant will be available at Rs. 11,999. At the time of writing, the latter listing was not found.

The Honor India website confirms that the tablet will be offered in India in a singular Blue Hour colour option. The tablet will be available for purchase starting at 12 PM IST on June 22.

Honor Pad X8 specifications, features

Honor Pad X8 sports a 10.1-inch full-HD IPS display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 pixels and a pixel density of 224ppi. The Indian variant of the tablet boots Android 12-based Magic OS skin on top.

The tablet is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. However, the company is likely to launch lower storage variants in India. A 3GB + 32GB variant is listed on Amazon. Another 4GB + 64GB model may also be available.

For optics, the tablet includes a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front camera for selfies. The tablet packs a 5,100mAh battery, that is said to charge from 0 to 100 percent in three hours.

The aluminium body of the tablet weighs 460 grams and measures 240.2mm x 159mm x 7.55mm in size. It supports USB Type-C, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity, and comes equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack. The tablet also boasts stereo speakers with Honor Histen sound effects.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor Pad X8

Honor Pad X8

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 10.10-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 2-megapixel
Resolution 1920x1200 pixels
RAM 3GB
OS Android 12
Storage 32GB
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor Pad X8, Honor Pad X8 price in India, Honor Pad X8 specifications, Honor
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Spotify HiFi Lossless Streaming Will Launch Soon With More Expensive 'Supremium' Subscription Tier: Report
Spotify Rolls Out Redesigned ‘Your Library’, ‘Now Playing’ Views on Desktops

Related Stories

Honor Pad X8 With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC to Launch in India on June 22, Price Revealed on Amazon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Specifications Tipped: All Details
  2. Infinix Launches Limited-Edition Note 30 Pro Model: All Details
  3. OnePlus Nord 3 India Launch Teased to Take Place in July: Details
  4. Realme 11 Pro Series Update Disables Data Collection Feature After Backlash
  5. Redmi Note 12R Full Specifications and Design Leak Ahead of Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Review: The Marathon Runner
  7. WhatsApp Rolls Out New 'Silence Unknown Callers' Feature to All Users
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Introduced in These New Colour Options in India
  9. Honor Pad X8 With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC to Launch in India at This Price
  10. Boult Crown R Pro Smartwatch Launched in India for This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Unlike Netflix, Zee5 Does Not Consider Password Sharing a Big Problem
  2. Zeiss Reveals Apple Vision Pro Prescription Optical Inserts Ahead of 2024 Debut: Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Exclusive New Red, Light Blue Colours Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Lust Stories 2 Trailer Is Out, Touching on Strong Chemistry, Infidelity, and More
  5. Electronic Arts Goes Through Massive Shake-Up, Splits Into EA Sports and EA Entertainment
  6. Deutsche Bank AG Seeks Approval to Operate as Crypto Custodian in Germany, Triggers Market Surge
  7. YouTube’s First Live E-Commerce Shopping Channel to Launch in South Korea: Report
  8. Honor Pad X8 With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC to Launch in India on June 22, Price Revealed on Amazon
  9. Spotify HiFi Lossless Streaming Will Launch Soon With More Expensive 'Supremium' Subscription Tier: Report
  10. Cisco Launches AI Networking Chips for AI Supercomputers; to Take on Broadcom, Marvell
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.