Xiaomi Pad 6 was launched by the company in India on Tuesday. The tablet was launched by the company in China earlier this year and sports an 11-inch LCD display. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 chipset and runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13. The Xiaomi Pad 6 is also equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The battery on this tablet is claimed to offer over two days of battery life on a full charge.

Xiaomi Pad 6 price in India

Xiaomi Pad 6 price in India is set at Rs. 26,999 for the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration, while the 8GB + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 28,999. It will be available in Graphite Grey and Mist Blue colour options. Customers can also avail an ICICI Bank instant discount offer to lower the prices of both configurations to Rs. 23,999 and Rs. 25,999, respectively.

According to Xiaomi, the tablet will go on sale in India on June 21 via Amazon, Mi.com, and other retail stores. The Xiaomi Pad 6 keyboard and cover and Smart Pen (2nd Gen) are priced at Rs. 4,999 and Rs. 1,499, and Rs. 5,999, respectively. All of these accessories will go on sale on June 21.

Xiaomi Pad 6 specifications

The newly launched Xiaomi Pad 6 runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box. It sports a 11-inch 2.8K (1,800x2,880 pixels) IPS LCD screen with up to 550 nits of peak brightness, 309ppi pixel density, Dolby Vision support, and up to 144Hz refresh rate. Xiaomi says the display is capable of seven refresh rates — 30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, and 144Hz.

Under the hood, the new tablet from Xiaomi is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. For photos and videos, the Xiaomi Pad 6 is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera. The tablet also has an 8-megapixel front facing camera with a 105-degree field of view, for selfies and video chats.

The tablet is equipped with a quad speaker setup, along with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options on the Xiaomi Pad 6 include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port. It features sensors such as an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, as well as a hall sensor. The tablet supports a keyboard accessory as well as the second-generation Xiaomi Smart Pen.

Xiaomi's Pad 6 packs an 8,840mAh battery and is claimed to offer up to two days of battery life on a single charge. With support for 33W wired charging, Xiaomi says the tablet can be fully charged in 100 minutes. Besides, the tablet measures 253.95x165.18x6.51mm and weighs 490g, according to the company.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.