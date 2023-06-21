Spotify, the music and podcast streaming service, is rolling out a redesigned user interface for MacBook and PC users globally. The company made the announcement via its blog post on Tuesday. The app has brought a few additions including redesigned Your Library and Now Playing views to align the desktop experience with the mobile app. The app has made it easier to access saved music and podcast collections in Your Library. Spotify has also repositioned the ‘Now Playing' view as well as the Friend Activity feed.

Spotify announced the redesigned interface for PC/MacBook via a newsroom post on Tuesday. The company said that the updated UI will add a redesigned Your Library placed on the left side of the app window. This will help users easily access their saved music and podcast collections as well as offer a better overview. The redesign will also offer an easy switch between playlists. Additionally, the Now Playing view will appear on the right-hand side of the app.

The redesigned Now Playing view will provide information about the song, artist, their tour dates and more. For select podcasts, users will also get transcripts. Furthermore, the new redesigned UI will add a resizable Your Library and Now Playing view menu as well as the ability to move and pin the playlists in the Library.

Spotify also shared that the Friend Activity feed will now be accessible via the “friends” icon available next to the users' profile picture in the top-right corner of the main content area. Notably, the main content area will remain unchanged from where users browse, discover, and find recommended songs and podcasts. Spotify's new desktop experience is rolling out the new redesigned UI for all users globally on MacBook and PC.

Recently, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek announced that the app is testing out a new feature called "Your Offline Mix". It will be an offline playlist dictated by the users' recently played favourites. The music streaming platform currently allows users to manually download playlists for offline playback.

