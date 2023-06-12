Xiaomi Pad 5 price in India has been dropped by Rs. 1,000 ahead of the Xiaomi Pad 6 launch on June 13. Xiaomi is also giving out discounts on its online store. The tablet was launched by the company in April 2022 and was priced at Rs. 26,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. There is also a 6GB + 256GB storage variant priced at Rs. 28,999. In addition, customers can also avail of an exchange discount on select phone models as well as a bank discount. The tablet sports a 10.95-inch 2.5K+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Xiaomi has listed the Xiaomi Pad 5 at Rs. 25,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage option. However, the 256 storage model only gets a discount of Rs. 500 bringing the price down to Rs. 28,499. The tablet was launched in India in April 2022, priced at Rs. 26,999 for the same 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration and Rs. 28,999 for the 6GB + 256GB model.

Customers can also take advantage of an exchange discount on select phone models. Xiaomi hasn't disclosed the exact exchange value, however, it depends on the phone model and its working condition. Furthermore, there is also an instant bank discount of Rs. 2,000 on ICICI credit card transactions.

Xiaomi Pad 5 specifications

Xiaomi Pad 5 sports a 10.95-inch 2.5K+ display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display also supports Dolby Vision, DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a peak brightness of up to 650 nits. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC, paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The tablet features a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 also comes with dual microphones and offers noise suppression. It has quad speakers, along with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support. The tablet runs on Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top. The Xiaomi Pad 5 is equipped with an 8,720mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.