Redmi Pad 2 is reportedly in the works and could make its debut later this year as the successor to last year's Redmi Pad. The company is yet to announce any details of the purported Redmi Pad 2, but its specifications have recently been leaked by a tipster on Weibo. These include the purported tablet's display and camera specifications. It is also tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC. Details of the tablet have previously surfaced online, suggesting similar specifications for the display and camera.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has leaked a few specifications of the purported Redmi Pad 2 via a Weibo post. The tablet could debut with an LCD display that is larger than 10 inches, with a 2K resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The tipster also suggests the Redmi Pad 2 will be powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC and an 8,000mAh battery.

Additionally, the tipster also leaked the camera details of the purported Redmi tablet which point to an 8-megapixel main rear sensor and a 5-megapixel front camera sensor on the Redmi Pad 2. It could run Android 13 out-of-the-box, with the company's MIUI 14 skin running on top.

Previously also, the Redmi Pad 2 specifications were leaked and the new report supports them. The previous leak too has suggested the same camera specifications and the processor name. The tablet was tipped to sport a 10.95-inch (1,200 x 1,920 pixels) LCD display.

Redmi Pad 2 is expected to debut as a successor to the Redmi Pad which was launched last year in October. The tablet sports a 10.61-inch (2,000x1,200 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Powering the tablet is a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM.

