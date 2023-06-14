Technology News

Redmi Pad 2 Specifications Leak, Tipped to Feature 8,000mAh Battery, 2K LCD Display

Redmi Pad 2 could sport a 10-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 June 2023 19:16 IST
Redmi Pad 2 Specifications Leak, Tipped to Feature 8,000mAh Battery, 2K LCD Display

Redmi Pad 2 is expected to succeed last year's Redmi Pad (pictured)

Highlights
  • Redmi Pad 2 is tipped to sport a 10-inch LCD display
  • The smartphone may get an 8-megapixel primary rear camera
  • The Redmi Pad 2 could feature a Snapdragon 680 SoC

Redmi Pad 2 is reportedly in the works and could make its debut later this year as the successor to last year's Redmi Pad. The company is yet to announce any details of the purported Redmi Pad 2, but its specifications have recently been leaked by a tipster on Weibo. These include the purported tablet's display and camera specifications. It is also tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC. Details of the tablet have previously surfaced online, suggesting similar specifications for the display and camera.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has leaked a few specifications of the purported Redmi Pad 2 via a Weibo post. The tablet could debut with an LCD display that is larger than 10 inches, with a 2K resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The tipster also suggests the Redmi Pad 2 will be powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC and an 8,000mAh battery.

Additionally, the tipster also leaked the camera details of the purported Redmi tablet which point to an 8-megapixel main rear sensor and a 5-megapixel front camera sensor on the Redmi Pad 2. It could run Android 13 out-of-the-box, with the company's MIUI 14 skin running on top.

Previously also, the Redmi Pad 2 specifications were leaked and the new report supports them. The previous leak too has suggested the same camera specifications and the processor name. The tablet was tipped to sport a 10.95-inch (1,200 x 1,920 pixels) LCD display.

Redmi Pad 2 is expected to debut as a successor to the Redmi Pad which was launched last year in October. The tablet sports a 10.61-inch (2,000x1,200 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Powering the tablet is a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. 

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Pad

Redmi Pad

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Large, 90Hz display
  • Capable SoC
  • Good battery life
  • Clean, feature-rich software
  • Bad
  • No headphone jack
  • Key MIUI features not available in the base variant
Read detailed Redmi Pad review
Display 10.61-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G99
Front Camera 8-megapixel + No
Resolution 2000x1200 pixels
RAM 3GB
OS Android 12
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel + No
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Pad 2, Redmi Pad 2 specifications, Redmi
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Government Asks E-Commerce Firms to Create Framework Against Dark Patterns: Consumer Affairs Secretary

Related Stories

Redmi Pad 2 Specifications Leak, Tipped to Feature 8,000mAh Battery, 2K LCD Display
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Design Teased; to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Here’s When the Nothing Phone 1 Will Be Updated to Nothing OS 2
  3. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Images Leaked Ahead of Launch: See Design, Colours
  4. iPhone 14 Series Gets Massive Discount on Amazon: Check Price Here
  5. Here Are the New Google Pixel, Pixel Watch Features From June Pixel Drop
  6. Xiaomi Pad 6 First Impressions: iPad Killer?
  7. Infinix Note 30 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  8. Oppo Reno 9A Powered by Snapdragon 695 5G SoC Goes Official: See Price
  9. Xiaomi Pad 6 With 144Hz Screen, Snapdragon 870 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  10. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus May Boast a 48-Megapixel Rear Camera: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. People Trust TikTok More Than Traditional Media, Study Shows
  2. Redmi Pad 2 Specifications Leak, Tipped to Feature 8,000mAh Battery, 2K LCD Display
  3. Government Asks E-Commerce Firms to Create Framework Against Dark Patterns: Consumer Affairs Secretary
  4. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Support Page Goes Live in India; Suggests Imminent Launch
  5. Oppo Reno 10 Series India Launch Tipped for Mid-July, Indian Variants May Have Different Designs
  6. AI Draft Rules: EU Lawmakers Agree to Make Changes in Draft Artificial Intelligence Regulations
  7. Madhav Sheth Departs Realme India After Five-Year Stint, Founder Sky Li to Oversee India Operations: Details
  8. Google Charged by EU Antitrust Regulators for Anti-Competitive Adtech Practices
  9. Prateik Babbar Joins the Cast of Lioness, Starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Paige Sandhu
  10. Telangana Government Onboards Digital Wallet Liminal on Web3-Focussed Advisory Panel: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.