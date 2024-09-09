Infinix Xpad, the first tablet offering from the Transsion Holdings subsidiary, will be launched in India later this week. The Android tablet is teased to come with an 11-inch display and quad speakers with DTS sound. It is confirmed to be available for purchase through Flipkart in three colourways. The Infinix Xpad was unveiled in select global markets in August. It runs on a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and has 256GB onboard memory. It boasts a 7,000mAh battery unit.

Infinix Xpad Specifications Teased

The Infinix Xpad will be launched in India on September 13, Infinix announced on Monday through a press release. It is confirmed to feature an 11-inch full-HD+ display, a metal build, and quad speakers with DTS for immersive audio. The tablet will have a 7.6mm thin profile as well.

The upcoming Infinix Xpad will be equipped with Wi-Fi + LTE 4G connectivity. It is confirmed to go on sale via Flipkart.

The e-commerce website has a microsite that highlights the design and features of the Infinix XPad. It is teased to be available in Frost Blue, Stellar Grey, and Titan Gold colourways. The display of the tablet will offer 90Hz refresh rate and an 83 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The Infinix Xpad was already available in select markets since August. It runs on Android 14 and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It sports an AI-backed Folax voice assistant powered by ChatGPT. The tablet carries a 7,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging. It also sports an 8-megapixel single rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

In Nigeria, the Infinix Xpad is priced at NGN 2,51,800 (roughly Rs. 13,500) for the 4GB RAM + 256GB storage and NGN 2,83,800 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.