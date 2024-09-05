Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Infinix Hot 50 5G With 48 Megapixel Main Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Debuts in India

Infinix Hot 50 5G With 48-Megapixel Main Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Debuts in India

Infinix Hot 50 5G comes with an IP54-rated build and a 7.8mm slim profile.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 September 2024 14:32 IST
Infinix Hot 50 5G With 48-Megapixel Main Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Debuts in India

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Hot 50 5G comes in Dreamy Purple, Sage Green, Sleek Black and Vibrant Blue shades

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 50 5G is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • The handset carries an 8-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The Infinix Hot 50 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery
Advertisement

Infinix Hot 50 5G was launched in India on Thursday. The smartphone comes with a 48-megapixel dual rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and runs on Android 14. The handset supports wired fast charging and is equipped with an IP54-rated build and a 7.8mm slim profile. It will go on sale in the country later this month in two RAM and storage configurations.

Infinix Hot 50 5G Price in India, Availability

Infinix Hot 50 5G is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 128GB variant is listed at Rs. 10,999. With bank offers, customers can get these variants for as low as Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 9,999, respectively. The phone will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart starting September 9.

It is offered in four colour options — Dreamy Purple, Sage Green, Sleek Black, and Vibrant Blue. The purple colourway comes with a dual-tone finish.

Infinix Hot 50 5G Specifications, Features

The Infinix Hot 50 5G sports a 6.7-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It supports storage expansion via a MicroSD card to up to 1TB. The handset ships with Android 14-based XOS 14. 

In the camera department, the Infinix Hot 50 5G comes with a dual rear camera system, including a 48-megapixel IMX582 primary sensor and an unspecified depth sensor, alongside a dual LED flash unit. Meanwhile, there is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera sensor for selfies.

You'll find a 5,000mAh battery in the Infinix Hot 50 5G with support for 18W wired fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.4 and USB Type-C. The phone has an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance and a TÜV SÜD A-rated 60-month fluency certification. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset measures 77.1 x 165.7 x 7.82mm in size and weighs 188g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Infinix Hot 50 5G

Infinix Hot 50 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Infinix Hot 50 5G, Infinix Hot 50 5G India launch, Infinix Hot 50 5G price in india, Infinix Hot 50 5G specifications, Infinix
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
reMarkable Paper Pro Announced as the World’s Thinnest Paper Tablet With a Colour Display and Front Light
India’s IT Ministry Launches an Array of Blockchain Stacks for Developers to Explore Usecases: Details

Related Stories

Infinix Hot 50 5G With 48-Megapixel Main Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Debuts in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. reMarkable Paper Pro Claims to be the World's Thinnest Colour Paper Tablet
  2. Amazfit GTR 4 New With Larger Display Launched in India: See Price
  3. Infinix Hot 50 5G With 48-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: See Price
  4. India Inks Chip Deal With Singapore as PM Modi Pushes Tech Ambition
  5. Asus Vivobook S 15, ProArt PZ13 With Snapdragon X Plus 8-Core Chip Launched
  6. Acer TravelMate P6 14 AI Unveiled; Swift Line Gets Four New AI Laptops
  7. Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Gets Snapdragon X Plus 8-Core SoC, 15-Inch Display
  8. Acer Iconia X12 With 12.6-Inch Display, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Unveiled
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Hot 50 5G With 48-Megapixel Main Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Debuts in India
  2. India’s IT Ministry Launches an Array of Blockchain Stacks for Developers to Explore Usecases: Details
  3. Nvidia Says It Has ‘Not Been Subpoenaed’ by the US Department of Justice in Probe
  4. reMarkable Paper Pro Announced as the World’s Thinnest Paper Tablet With a Colour Display and Front Light
  5. Acer Debuts New Copilot+ PCs With Intel Core Ultra Series 2, Snapdragon X Plus CPUs
  6. Acer Nitro Blaze 7 Handheld Gaming PC With AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 144Hz Display Launched: Specifications
  7. India Inks Chip Deal With Singapore as PM Modi Pushes Tech Ambition
  8. Indian Researchers Develop a New Technique to Remove Toxic Chromium in Wastewater Via Sunlight
  9. Single Molecule Transistor Developed with Mechanical Control for Faster Electronics
  10. Asus Vivobook S 15, ProArt PZ13 With Snapdragon X Plus 8-Core Processor, OLED Displays Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »