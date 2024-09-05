Infinix Hot 50 5G was launched in India on Thursday. The smartphone comes with a 48-megapixel dual rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and runs on Android 14. The handset supports wired fast charging and is equipped with an IP54-rated build and a 7.8mm slim profile. It will go on sale in the country later this month in two RAM and storage configurations.

Infinix Hot 50 5G Price in India, Availability

Infinix Hot 50 5G is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 128GB variant is listed at Rs. 10,999. With bank offers, customers can get these variants for as low as Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 9,999, respectively. The phone will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart starting September 9.

It is offered in four colour options — Dreamy Purple, Sage Green, Sleek Black, and Vibrant Blue. The purple colourway comes with a dual-tone finish.

Infinix Hot 50 5G Specifications, Features

The Infinix Hot 50 5G sports a 6.7-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It supports storage expansion via a MicroSD card to up to 1TB. The handset ships with Android 14-based XOS 14.

In the camera department, the Infinix Hot 50 5G comes with a dual rear camera system, including a 48-megapixel IMX582 primary sensor and an unspecified depth sensor, alongside a dual LED flash unit. Meanwhile, there is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera sensor for selfies.

You'll find a 5,000mAh battery in the Infinix Hot 50 5G with support for 18W wired fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.4 and USB Type-C. The phone has an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance and a TÜV SÜD A-rated 60-month fluency certification. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset measures 77.1 x 165.7 x 7.82mm in size and weighs 188g.

