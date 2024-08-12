Technology News
  Infinix Xpad Confirmed to Offer 11 Inch Display, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC​​​​​​​; Price Leaked

Infinix Xpad Confirmed to Offer 11-Inch Display, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC​​​​​​​; Price Leaked

Infinix Xpad runs on a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 August 2024 19:28 IST
Infinix Xpad Confirmed to Offer 11-Inch Display, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC​​​​​​​; Price Leaked

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Xpad runs on Android 14 and is confirmed to receive two years of software updates

Highlights
  • Infinix Xpad features Folax voice assistant
  • Infinix Xpad features an 8-megapixel rear camera
  • It has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter
Infinix Xpad is expected to launch soon as the first tablet offering from the Transsion Holdings subsidiary. Ahead of an official announcement, the Android tablet has been teased by the Nigerian arm of Infinix. The company has confirmed several specifications of the tablet. It will feature an 11-inch screen and come in three colour options. Meanwhile, several offline retailers in Nigeria have reportedly received the Infinix Xpad. Its pricing has also been tipped. 

Infinix's official website doesn't mention the pricing and availability details of the new Infinix Xpad, but its specifications were shared via an X post by the Infinix's official Nigeria handle. However, the tablet is said to be available for purchase through offline stores in Nigeria with a price tag of NGN 2,51,800 (roughly Rs. 13,500) for the 4GB RAM + 256GB storage and NGN 2,83,800 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants. It is shown in black, blue, and gold colourways. 

Infinix Xpad specifications 

Infinix Xpad runs on Android 14 and is confirmed to receive two years of software updates. It has an 11-inch full-HD (1,200x1,920 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The new Android tablet features an AI-backed Folax voice assistant with ChatGPT. It will offer a quad-speaker unit with stereo sound and has 256GB onboard memory. 

The latest product launch is part of Infinix's efforts to diversify its portfolio. The company released its first gaming laptop, the Infinix GT Book (Review), in India in May. It has several smartphones, accessories, and smart TVs in its product portfolio. 

 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Infinix Xpad Confirmed to Offer 11-Inch Display, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC​​​​​​​; Price Leaked
