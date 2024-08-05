Infinix X Watch 3 series may soon be available in the Indian market. The company has not yet confirmed the launch of the smartwatch lineup in India but details regarding the same have surfaced online. A recent report has shared the leaked design renders of one of the purported watches and listed the monikers of others expected to be unveiled in the country. The report also claimed that the company may launch its first tablet, the Infinix XPad and the Inbook Air Pro laptop soon.

Infinix X Watch 3 Series Design, India Launch (Expected)

The Infinix X Watch 3 series is expected to launch in India soon, according to a PassionateGeekz report, which claims that the series may launch with three models in the country — Infinix X Watch 3, Infinix X Watch 3 Classic, and Infinix X Watch 3 Plus. The launch timeline of the series is not yet known.

Leaked Infinix X Watch 3 series model design

Photo Credit: Passionategeekz

No specifications of the Infinix X Watch 3 series watches were included in the report but it did share leaked images of one of the rumoured watches. It appears with a round dial, a black colourway, and silicone straps of the same shade. The right edge of the watch holds what appears to be a rotating crown as well as a button.

Infinix Inbook Air Pro, Infinix XPad Features (Expected)

The report added that the company may also introduce the Infinix XPad and Inbook Air Pro in the country soon. The Infinix Inbook Air Pro XL434 is said to launch with a 14-inch OLED screen with a 2,880 x 1,800 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by an Intel Core i7-1355U processor paired with Intel Iris XE graphics and 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The laptop is tipped to come with a silver or grey aluminium body, weighing about 1kg.

Previous leaks have claimed that the Infinix XPad, expected to be the first tablet from the company, will carry an 11-inch 90Hz full-HD+ screen, a MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate 4G SoC, and a 7,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support. The tablet will also likely feature a 12-megapixel dual rear camera unit and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It could be offered in Frost Blue, Stellar Grey, and Titan Gold colourways.