Infinix Xpad, the company's first every tablet was launched in India in September 2024. The tablet came with an 11-inch LCD screen, a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, a 7,000mAh battery, and 4G LTE connectivity. The company may now be working on a gaming-focused tablet. A tipster has spotted the purported Infinix Xpad GT tablet on one of the company's official customer service platforms. The listing suggests the moniker and model number as well as the expected RAM and storage configuration of the tablet.

Infinix Xpad GT May Launch Soon

Tipster Raihan Han (@raihanhan121) claims in an X post that the Infinix Xpad GT with the model number X1301 was listed on the Carlcare Service website. The tablet is expected to support 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, according to the listing.

Infinix registers gaming tablet, Infinix XPAD GT



Model number X1301

8GB/256GB variant



Infinix is about to enter the gaming tablet market 😯.@infinixzero405g @gizmochina @gsmarena_com @Smartprix @TheTechOutlook pic.twitter.com/BwNUhPEwHF — RAIHAN HAN (@raihanhan121) March 16, 2025

The "GT" in the Infinix Xpad GT moniker suggests that the rumoured tablet will likely be one focused towards gaming. There are currently no more details about the company's purported gaming tablet. We may learn more about it in the coming days.

Infinix Xpad Price in India, Features

The Infinix Xpad is priced in India at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 15,998. It is offered in Frost Blue, Stellar Grey, and Titan Gold shades and is available for purchase via Flipkart.

It sports an 11-inch full-HD+ (1,200 x 1,920 pixels) IPS LCD screen with up to 90Hz refresh rate and an 8-megapixel camera on the front and rear. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and packs a 7,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. It ships with Android 14-based XOS 14 and is equipped with Folax, a ChatGPT-backed voice assistant. The tablet supports 4G LTE, Wi-FI, Bluetooth, OTG, and USB Type-C connectivity.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.