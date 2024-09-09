Technology News
English Edition
Motorola Edge 50 Neo India Launch Set for September 16; Design, Colourways, Key Features Revealed

Motorola Edge 50 Neo will feature both MIL-810H certification as well as an IP68 rating.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 September 2024 18:29 IST
Motorola Edge 50 Neo India Launch Set for September 16; Design, Colourways, Key Features Revealed

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motortola Edge 50 Neo will launch in Grisaille, Latte, Nautical Blue, and Poinciana shades

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 50 Neo is promised to get five years of IS upgrades
  • It will get generative Moto AI features like AI Style Sync and AI Magic
  • The Motorola Edge 50 Neo will get a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter
Motorola Edge 50 Neo was unveiled in Europe in August and is now confirmed to arrive in India. The company has announced the launch date of the smartphone in the country. The Indian variant of the handset appears to be similar to the global version. Its design and some of the features of the phone have been revealed ahead of the launch. The Edge 50 Neo's colour options have also been confirmed. Notably, the base Motorola Edge 50 and the Edge 50 Pro are already available in India.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo India Launch, Colour Options

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo will launch in India on September 16 at 12pm IST. It will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart. A product microsite on the e-commerce platform teases a "1-hour flash sale" as well.

Motorola claims that the Edge 50 Neo will be available in the country in Pantone-curated colours and with a vegan leather finish. The phone is confirmed to be offered in four colour options — Grisaille, Latte, Nautical Blue, and Poinciana. 

Motorola Edge 50 Neo Features

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo is confirmed to come with a MIL-810H military-grade certification and IP68-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It is claimed to endure accidental drops, extreme temperatures, and tropical humidity, offering shock and vibration resistance and freeze-free durability. 

It will ship with Android 14-based Hello UI and is promised to get five years of OS upgrades as well as five years of security updates. It will be equipped with generative Moto AI features like AI Style Sync and AI Magic Canvas, according to the Motorola Edge 50 Neo Flipkart microsite.

Motorola's Edge 50 Neo will sport an LTPO 120Hz adaptive display with 3,000 nits of peak brightness level, SGS eye protection, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection too. The phone will feature a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 700C main sensor. It will be equipped with a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom support.

The global variant of the Motorola Edge 50 Neo comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, a 32-megapixel selfie shooter, and a 4,310mAh battery with 68W wired charging support. It is priced at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 46,000) in select European markets.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo

Motorola Edge 50 Neo

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1220x2670 pixels
Further reading: Motorola Edge 50 Neo, Motorola Edge 50 Neo India launch, Motorola Edge 50 Neo specifications, Motorola Edge 50 series, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google's Antitrust Trial Over Online Advertising Set to Begin
What are AI Tokens: Explained

