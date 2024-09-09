Motorola Edge 50 Neo was unveiled in Europe in August and is now confirmed to arrive in India. The company has announced the launch date of the smartphone in the country. The Indian variant of the handset appears to be similar to the global version. Its design and some of the features of the phone have been revealed ahead of the launch. The Edge 50 Neo's colour options have also been confirmed. Notably, the base Motorola Edge 50 and the Edge 50 Pro are already available in India.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo India Launch, Colour Options

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo will launch in India on September 16 at 12pm IST. It will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart. A product microsite on the e-commerce platform teases a "1-hour flash sale" as well.

Motorola claims that the Edge 50 Neo will be available in the country in Pantone-curated colours and with a vegan leather finish. The phone is confirmed to be offered in four colour options — Grisaille, Latte, Nautical Blue, and Poinciana.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo Features

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo is confirmed to come with a MIL-810H military-grade certification and IP68-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It is claimed to endure accidental drops, extreme temperatures, and tropical humidity, offering shock and vibration resistance and freeze-free durability.

It will ship with Android 14-based Hello UI and is promised to get five years of OS upgrades as well as five years of security updates. It will be equipped with generative Moto AI features like AI Style Sync and AI Magic Canvas, according to the Motorola Edge 50 Neo Flipkart microsite.

Motorola's Edge 50 Neo will sport an LTPO 120Hz adaptive display with 3,000 nits of peak brightness level, SGS eye protection, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection too. The phone will feature a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 700C main sensor. It will be equipped with a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom support.

The global variant of the Motorola Edge 50 Neo comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, a 32-megapixel selfie shooter, and a 4,310mAh battery with 68W wired charging support. It is priced at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 46,000) in select European markets.

