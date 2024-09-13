Technology News
Infinix Xpad With 11-Inch Full-HD+ Display, LTE Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Infinix Xpad supports a ChatGPT-backed voice assistant called Folax.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 September 2024 18:58 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Xpad is offered in Frost Blue, Stellar Grey, and Titan Gold shades

Highlights
  • Infinix Xpad supports Wi-Fi and 4G LTE connectivity
  • The tablet ships with Android 14-based XOS 14
  • The Infinix Xpad is backed by a 7,000mAh battery
Infinix Xpad was launched in India on Friday. It is the first tablet offering from the company and sports an 11-inch full-HD+ screen, an 8-megapixel main camera, and a quad speaker unit. It supports Wi-Fi as well as 4G LTE connectivity and ships with Android 14-based XOS 14. The newly launched tablet comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It will be available for purchase in the country later this month.

Infinix Xpad Price in India

Infinix Xpad price in India starts at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 128GB option. It will go on sale in the country starting 12pm IST on September 26 via Flipkart. The tablet is offered in three colour options — Frost Blue, Stellar Grey, and Titan Gold.

Infinix Xpad Specifications, Features

The Infinix Xpad sports an 11-inch full-HD+ (1,200 x 1,920 pixels) IPS LCD screen with up to 90Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. The tablet is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with an ARM Mali G57 MC2 GPU. It is listed with 4GB and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM alongside 128GB and 256GB of EMMC storage. The storage can be expanded to up to 1TB via a microSD card. It runs on Android 14-based XOS 14 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Infinix Xpad has an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor alongside an LED flash. It has an 8-megapixel front camera sensor with a flash unit as well. The tablet is equipped with a quad-speaker unit. The tablet comes with support for a ChatGPT-backed voice assistant called Folax.

The Infinix Xpad is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging via a USB Type-C port. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-FI, Bluetooth, OTG, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The tablet measures 257.04 x 168.62 x 7.58mm in size and weighs 496g.

