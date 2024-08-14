Infinix InBook Y3 Max laptop has been launched in India on Wednesday (August 14). The new budget laptop offering from Infinix comes with a 16-inch display and is available with up to Intel Core i7 processors. It runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box and packs up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. The Infinix InBook Y3 Max has an aluminium alloy build and houses a 70Wh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Infinix InBook Y3 Max price in India

The Infinix InBook Y3 Max price in India starts at Rs. 29,999 for the base variant with an Intel Core i3 CPU. It is offered in Blue, Grey and Silver colour options and will go on sale from August 21 via Flipkart.

Infinix InBook Y3 Max specifications

Infinix InBook Y3 Max runs on Windows 11 and boasts a 16-inch full-HD IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 87 percent screen-to-body ratio, 300nits brightness, and 60 percent NTSC wide colour gamut. The display is advertised to provide 11 to 12 percent more viewing space compared to traditional 15.6-inch laptops. The laptop has an aluminium alloy body with a rugged brush metal finish.

The new Infinix InBook Y3 Max runs on 12th generation Intel Core processors with Intel Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 options with integrated Intel graphics. The CPU is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe 3.0 SSD storage. The laptop includes a dedicated Serial ATA (SATA) slot for expanding storage up to 1TB.

For inputs, the Infinix InBook Y3 Max features a backlit keyboard and a 7.06-inch trackpad. It carries two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI 1.4 port, two USB Type-C ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card slot. The laptop supports Wi-Fi 6 for high-speed wireless connectivity. The laptop features a full-HD (1080p) webcam with dual microphones. It is equipped with Infinix's Ice Storm Cooling Technology for thermal management.

The Infinix InBook Y3 Max packs a 70Wh battery with 65W fast charging support via USB Type-C port. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 14.6 hours of standby time and up to 8.5 hours of video playback on a single charge. It measures 357.3x248.8x17.9mm and weighs 1.78 kilograms.