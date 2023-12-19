WhosNext2023
Apple's 2024 iPad Pro May Support MagSafe Charging

Apple could go with a glass back for the upcoming iPad Pro to support MagSafe wireless charging.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 December 2023 18:40 IST
Apple's 2024 iPad Pro May Support MagSafe Charging

Photo Credit: Apple

MagSafe wireless charging seen on iPhone models could be a handy addition to iPad Pro

Highlights
  • iPhone models started offering MagSafe functionality back in 2020
  • It could support the new 15W Qi2 wireless chargers
  • Next iPad Pro could run on 3nm M3 chip
iPhone models started offering MagSafe functionality back in 2020 with the launch of the iPhone 12 series. Now, Apple is expected to bring this wireless charging technology to its tablets. The Cupertino-based tech company will reportedly introduce the MagSafe standard on the next-generation iPad Pro model expected to launch in 2024. The 2024 iPad Pro is said to come in 11.1-inch and 13-inch screen sizes and could feature glass back panels.

A report by MacRumors, citing a source “familiar with companies that manufacture magnets for Apple products," claims that the next-generation iPad Pro that's set to launch in 2024 may offer MagSafe charging. This corroborates previous claims made by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman earlier claimed that Apple was planning to swap the iPad Pro‌'s traditional metal back for a glass one to facilitate wireless charging.

Wireless charging doesn't work with metal panels and with the adoption of MagSafe charging technology on future tablets, iPad Pro might get a new design with glass or plastic panels. Consequently, they could be more vulnerable to drops and damage as well.

Apple is anticipated to provide faster charging speeds with MagSafe on iPad Pro. It could also allow for new wire-free accessories and a common ‌MagSafe‌ charger compatible with both the ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌. The ‌iPad‌ Pro 2024 model is expected to work with the 15W magnetic Qi2 wireless chargers.

Besides charging upgrades, next year's iPad Pro is expected to come with 11.1-inch and 13-inch OLED displays and a design overhaul. It is said to be powered by the new 3nm M3 chip. However, Apple has not revealed any details about the next iPad Pro yet. So, all these details should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MagSafe, MagSafe Charging, Apple, MagSafe charging technology, iPad Pro, iPad Pro 2024
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
