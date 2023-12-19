iPhone models started offering MagSafe functionality back in 2020 with the launch of the iPhone 12 series. Now, Apple is expected to bring this wireless charging technology to its tablets. The Cupertino-based tech company will reportedly introduce the MagSafe standard on the next-generation iPad Pro model expected to launch in 2024. The 2024 iPad Pro is said to come in 11.1-inch and 13-inch screen sizes and could feature glass back panels.

A report by MacRumors, citing a source “familiar with companies that manufacture magnets for Apple products," claims that the next-generation iPad Pro that's set to launch in 2024 may offer MagSafe charging. This corroborates previous claims made by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman earlier claimed that Apple was planning to swap the iPad Pro‌'s traditional metal back for a glass one to facilitate wireless charging.

Wireless charging doesn't work with metal panels and with the adoption of MagSafe charging technology on future tablets, iPad Pro might get a new design with glass or plastic panels. Consequently, they could be more vulnerable to drops and damage as well.

Apple is anticipated to provide faster charging speeds with MagSafe on iPad Pro. It could also allow for new wire-free accessories and a common ‌MagSafe‌ charger compatible with both the ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌. The ‌iPad‌ Pro 2024 model is expected to work with the 15W magnetic Qi2 wireless chargers.

Besides charging upgrades, next year's iPad Pro is expected to come with 11.1-inch and 13-inch OLED displays and a design overhaul. It is said to be powered by the new 3nm M3 chip. However, Apple has not revealed any details about the next iPad Pro yet. So, all these details should be considered with a pinch of salt.

