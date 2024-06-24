Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo A Series Smartphone With iPhone 12 Like Camera Module Surfaces Online, Spotted on Certification Sites

Oppo A-Series Smartphone With iPhone 12-Like Camera Module Surfaces Online, Spotted on Certification Sites

The upcoming Oppo A-series smartphone is expected to have the model number CPH2681.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 June 2024 12:51 IST
Oppo A-Series Smartphone With iPhone 12-Like Camera Module Surfaces Online, Spotted on Certification Sites

Photo Credit: Oppo

iPhone 12 (pictured) was unveiled in October 2020

Highlights
  • Rumoured Oppo A-series phone will likely sport a flat LCD screen
  • The handset is expected to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • The purported Oppo A-series model may get a dual rear camera unit
Advertisement

Oppo is said to be working on a new A-series smartphone. Leaked images of the purported handset have surfaced online via a report. The images show the design of the camera module as well as the placement of several keys and slots. The camera module appears to be similar to an older iPhone handset. The report claims that the rumoured Oppo phone has also been spotted on several certification sites. The listings suggest the some of its camera specifications and an imminent India launch.

Oppo A-series new smartphone design (expected)

Leaked images shared by a 91Mobiles report suggest that an upcoming Oppo A-series smartphone is likely to feature a rear camera module similar to that of the iPhone 12. The two camera units are arranged vertically within a slightly raised, squarish camera island placed in the top left corner of the back panel. An LED unit sits next to the camera sensors. The rumoured Oppo handset appears in a blue colourway.

oppo a series 91m inline oppo

Leaked images of rumoured Oppo A-series phone
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

 

The right and bottom edge of the purported Oppo A-series handset have also been leaked. The right edge holds the volume rocker and the power button, while the bottom edge is seen with a USB Type-C port, a mic, a 3.5mm audio jack as well as a speaker grille. The smartphone is also likely to sport a flat display with chamfered edges and a centred hole-punch slot at the top to hold the front camera sensor.

Oppo A-series new smartphone features (expected)

The aforementioned report adds that the anticipated Oppo A-series phone will sport a full-HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is tipped to offer a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

An Oppo smartphone with the model number CPH2681 was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, according to the report. This handset is expected to be the rumoured Oppo A-series phone. The BIS listing suggests an imminent India launch of the model.

The report added that an upcoming Oppo smartphone with the model number CPH2681 was also spotted on the Camera FV-5 site. This listing does not reveal the phone's camera sensor sizes but suggests that the main rear camera will have a 27.4mm focal length and f/2.0 aperture with electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support. Meanwhile, the front camera will also come with EIS support as well as a 27.7mm focal length and f/2.2 aperture.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 12

iPhone 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A14 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo A series, iPhone 12
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Meta AI Chatbot Is Finally Rolling Out to India, Will Be Powered By Llama 3 AI Model

Related Stories

Oppo A-Series Smartphone With iPhone 12-Like Camera Module Surfaces Online, Spotted on Certification Sites
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Meta AI Is Finally Coming to India, Will Be Powered by Llama 3 AI Model
  2. Leaked Renders of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Suggest Familiar Design
  3. Indian Bike Driving 3D Cheat Codes May 2024 List
  4. Lenovo Legion Tablet India Launch Confirmed; Design, Key Features Revealed
  5. This Upcoming Motorola Phone Will Offer a Four-Year Warranty
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin and Ether Remain Stagnant, Minimal Gains Seen Across the Market
  2. Moto S50 Neo Confirmed to Offer Four-Year Warranty; Specifications Revealed
  3. Oppo A-Series Smartphone With iPhone 12-Like Camera Module Surfaces Online, Spotted on Certification Sites
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Renders Leak, Suggesting a Similar Design to Its Predecessor
  5. Tecno's Phantom V2 Fold Pops Up on Bluetooth SIG Website; Launch Could Be Imminent
  6. Lenovo Legion Tablet India Launch Confirmed; Design, Key Features Revealed
  7. Meta AI Chatbot Is Finally Rolling Out to India, Will Be Powered By Llama 3 AI Model
  8. Realme C61 4G Specifications, Price and Other Details Reportedly Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. Realme V60, Realme V60s With 32-Megapixel Rear Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Could Reportedly Arrive With Exynos 2500 Chip, as Samsung Attempts to Improve Yield
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »