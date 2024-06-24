Oppo is said to be working on a new A-series smartphone. Leaked images of the purported handset have surfaced online via a report. The images show the design of the camera module as well as the placement of several keys and slots. The camera module appears to be similar to an older iPhone handset. The report claims that the rumoured Oppo phone has also been spotted on several certification sites. The listings suggest the some of its camera specifications and an imminent India launch.

Oppo A-series new smartphone design (expected)

Leaked images shared by a 91Mobiles report suggest that an upcoming Oppo A-series smartphone is likely to feature a rear camera module similar to that of the iPhone 12. The two camera units are arranged vertically within a slightly raised, squarish camera island placed in the top left corner of the back panel. An LED unit sits next to the camera sensors. The rumoured Oppo handset appears in a blue colourway.

Leaked images of rumoured Oppo A-series phone

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

The right and bottom edge of the purported Oppo A-series handset have also been leaked. The right edge holds the volume rocker and the power button, while the bottom edge is seen with a USB Type-C port, a mic, a 3.5mm audio jack as well as a speaker grille. The smartphone is also likely to sport a flat display with chamfered edges and a centred hole-punch slot at the top to hold the front camera sensor.

Oppo A-series new smartphone features (expected)

The aforementioned report adds that the anticipated Oppo A-series phone will sport a full-HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is tipped to offer a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

An Oppo smartphone with the model number CPH2681 was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, according to the report. This handset is expected to be the rumoured Oppo A-series phone. The BIS listing suggests an imminent India launch of the model.

The report added that an upcoming Oppo smartphone with the model number CPH2681 was also spotted on the Camera FV-5 site. This listing does not reveal the phone's camera sensor sizes but suggests that the main rear camera will have a 27.4mm focal length and f/2.0 aperture with electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support. Meanwhile, the front camera will also come with EIS support as well as a 27.7mm focal length and f/2.2 aperture.

